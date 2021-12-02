Ludwig reveals the condition on which he would do a "subathon" on YouTube

American streaming sensation Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren made his much-anticipated debut on YouTube the other day. Unsurprisingly, his stream was plagued by viewers asking him to replicate his "Twitch subathon" in his new home. However, he was quick to refute such comments but stated a condition in which he would change his mind.

Ludwig holds the record of streaming for a month straight from March 14 to April 14. Several streamers have tried replicating the move but have sadly failed to grab the same momentum. Furthermore, the move earned the former Twitch streamer an upward of 2.6 million followers.

Naturally, this has caused his honest patrons to enquire about a rendition of his previous subathon. Ludwig put an end to this idea during his first stream but gambled with the idea of going ahead with it on one condition.

Ludwig will do a subathon on YouTube for charity, if at all

The streamer made it pretty clear that he has no plans of doing another subathon. He said:

"I’m never doing another subathon. Whatever you call it, I’m not doing it!"

Although he was pretty firm on his stance, he doubled down to state how he would do a subathon on one condition.

“Look, unless! Caveat. Unless it was for a charity event. And then I would consider it. Like, if someone came to me and said it would be $100,000 a day to charity. Then I’ll stay live for that day. Keep going from there, you know what I mean? But that’s very hypothetical."

He kept going back and forth on the subject and reiterated that the stream wasn't an announcement for a subathon.

“I don’t have any plans before you assume something. None at all. Zero plans there!”

It's safe to assume that a Ludwig subathon 2.0 will not happen anytime soon. He also revealed that the idea of a subathon makes him feel "very weird."

Recently, one of the most popular female Twitch streamers, Kkatamina, staged her subathon. It ran for 14 days, cementing her place as the most-subscribed female star ever.

Edited by Srijan Sen