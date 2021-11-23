"I'm so sad": Kkatamina bids an emotional farewell as she finishes 12-day subathon, breaks several records

Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim has finally ended her subathon on the 12th day of its run, logging off with several achievements added to her belt.

The streamer not only holds the record for the most followed female streamer on Twitch, but she has also managed to break into the top 10 streamer list on the purple platform.

Kkatamina becomes the top female streamer, bags the highest number of followers on Twitch

The end of Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim's stream was quite an emotional one for the streamer, who had been hosting the subathon on her stream for 12 consecutive days.

"To all the oilers out there, thank you. Because that just makes this moment even more special. Geez. I can't believe it. This is the end. Have fun everybody, okay? Be good, spread happiness. A lot of positivity. I'm so sad... bye. See you guys."

Through the event, Kkatamina acquired even more followers on Twitch, and is now among the top 10 overall streamers on the platform.

She has overtaken Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa as the most-followed female streamer, with DJ Anika "Sintica" F. having been sent to the third spot on the list.

Her record-breaking moment, which happened on November 19th, was captured on stream. She was on a Discord call with Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Ludwig Ahgren, Peter "peterparkTV" Parker, and Thomas "Sykkuno" at the time, with everyone celebrating the occasion together.

Kkatamina began her subathon on November 9, 2021, in order to celebrate her birthday and her one-year-streaming anniversary. The stream ended on November 22, 2021.

At the end of the saga, she tweeted out a final thank you to all of her friends and supporters.

Miyoung @Kkatamina Thank you everyone ❤️ Thank you everyone ❤️

The streamer is currently not affiliated with any organization in particular. However, with the amount of fame and recognition that the subathon has brought to her, it would be no surprise if she announces her induction into a gaming organization in the near future.

During the subathon, Kkatamina had many of her streamer friends visit and talk to her about various interesting topics. One conversation that made news was when Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang spoke about why he took his Facebook Gaming deal two years ago.

