“Another one?”: Sykkuno completes the ever-challenging 8-digit VAR hack in GTA RP without cheating 

Thomas "Sykkuno" proved yet again that he is one of the best hackers in Los Santos when he completed one of the toughest hacks on GTA Roleplay.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Sykkuno was playing "GTA RP" as he often does. On this particular stream he attempted to do the VAR hack, which is said to be one of the toughest in the game. Sykkuno, however, managed to complete the hack after a few failed attempts.

Sykkuno completes the VAR heist after a successful hack on the GTA RP NoPixel server

Sykkuno has done it again. Sykkuno's character "Yuno Sykk" is a prominent member of the city of Los Santos. Sykkuno plays GTA RP on the popular "No Pixel" server, as one of the city's more well-known hackers, "Yuno."

Yuno was back at it recently as Sykkuno attempted the infamous 8-digit VAR hack, part of the VAR heist on GTA RP. It's an 8-digit hack that is known for being notoriously hard to crack. Sykkuno, however, was at his best when he attempted and managed to complete the hack successfully.

Yuno was attempting the VAR heist with "Jean Paul" who is a widely-known criminal in the city of Los Santos. Jean Paul is played by Sykkuno's popular fellow streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel. However, tt wasn't all smooth sailing for Sykkuno during the heist, he made a few mistakes but eventually completed the hack on his last attempt.

Sykkuno was in disbelief when he completed the hack. For the final step, a bunch of boxes floated on the screen and Sykkuno had to remember which box had what number on it. The numbers then faded away as they continued to float and the hacker was prompted to select a box with a certain number.

Sykkuno had forgotten the box with the number 7 in it, but managed to guess it, thus successfully hacking the system.

The reason why Sykkuno's succesful hack is getting such praise in the community

To understand how difficult the 8-digit VAR hack really is, one just needs to listen to streamer "dwjft" who plays "Dean Watson" on the NoPixel server.

Twitch streamer "dwjft" is one of the developers of NoPixel and he has previously stated that he is able to complete the VAR hack just fifty percent of the time. In a recent stream he said:

"I can't do it every time. But about 50 percent, I'd say I get it.

A clip of the feat soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit where fans who missed the stream got to watch Sykkuno achieve this incredible feat on GTA RP.

Needless to say, fans were very impressed with Yuno's hacking prowess.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan