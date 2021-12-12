“Who’s gonna stop me?”: Streamer threatens guest with harassment on Adin Ross’s dating show

Adin Ross was taken aback by the comments made by streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins towards his guest Ashaley "Ash Kash" on his E-Date show.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Adin Ross hosted another episode of his popular show E-Date. The episode featured a 23-year-old model and TikTok star Ashaley "Ash Kash". The episode went well until streamer IShowSpeed made some staggering comments.

Streamer IShowSpeed surprises Adin Ross and Ash Kash with his statements

Adin Ross had Ash Kash as a guest on the most recent episode of his dating show E-Date. The show went swimmingly until one of the contestants, IShowSpeed, made some crude comments at the guest.

The popular Adin Ross show aims for the contestants to come on and talk to the special guest. The contestants then need to woo the guest by conversing with them over a discord call. The guest then chooses one out of the four contestants as the winner of the episode.

Adin Ross brought on IShowSpeed to talk to Ash Kash. The exchange between them was alright until it suddenly took a turn for the worse. IShowSpeed asked Ash Kash an odd question during their conversation:

"Say if we're the last two people on Earth and we had to reproduce to make the world continue. Will you reproduce with me?

Ash Kash, who didn't seem phased by the question, answered it calmly. She made it clear that she wouldn't and presented her reasons for declining to do it.

IShowSpeed, who didn't seem happy with the answer, changed his tone suddenly and started shouting at the guest. Adin Ross watched on as IShowSpeed told Ask Kash:

"Who's going to stop me. If we the last two people on Earth, who gon' stop me? You're not stopping me.

Ash Kash fell silent after hearing this. Adin Ross stepped in and asked IShowSpeed to "chill out" as he tried to gain some control back on the show. However, the exchange did not end there as IShowSpeed came back towards the end of the show to make even more overtly-sexual and threatening statements at Ash Kash, who grew increasingly uncomfortable by the streamer's demeanour.

A clip from the incident soon went viral online. Many Twitter users have since come out to criticize IShowSpeed for his statements. An overwhelming sentiment was that such comments should not be encouraged even as a joke.

