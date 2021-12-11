Twitter explodes as Chelsea score stoppage-time winner to beat Leeds United 3-2

Chelsea needed an injury-time penalty from Jorginho to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea needed to dig deep to secure all three points against Leeds United. The win was crucial for Thomas Tuchel's side as they remain within touching distance of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. Both Manchester City and Liverpool secured all three points in their respective games this weekend.

Football fans took to Twitter to react to Chelsea's hard-fought win over Leeds United. Here are some of the best tweets from the spectacular showing at Stamford Bridge:

Boss McSauce @WcSauce2 Jorginho when he finds out there’s penalties in F1 Jorginho when he finds out there’s penalties in F1 https://t.co/xQGDyfuOjK

Sean @SeanDOlfc Chelsea are clinging on by a thread. Citypool will prevail Chelsea are clinging on by a thread. Citypool will prevail

Conn @ConnCFC Jorginho has more league goals than the ballon d’Or winner in the league this season. Just saying. Jorginho has more league goals than the ballon d’Or winner in the league this season. Just saying.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jorginho’s last 12 Premier League goals for Chelsea:



⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty

⚽️ Penalty



Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What a fantastic performance to come back and win 3-2!!! Jorginho with 2 brilliant penalty’s in the second half. #CHELEE What a fantastic performance to come back and win 3-2!!! Jorginho with 2 brilliant penalty’s in the second half. #CHELEE https://t.co/m9FAqraUrv

Shatta Madrid🇬🇭🌏 @JayEvergreen22 THE BEST PENALTY TAKER IN 21ST CENTURY FOOTBALL MUST BE JORGINHO.💯 THE BEST PENALTY TAKER IN 21ST CENTURY FOOTBALL MUST BE JORGINHO.💯

Frank Edoho @frankedoho

#CheLee Like I was saying, Jorginho. Best penalty taker in the world. Again. Like I was saying, Jorginho. Best penalty taker in the world. Again. #CheLee

Scott Clayton 💙👊🏼 @CarefreeYouth Jorginho and Mount both scoring their 23 goals for the club today! Jorginho and Mount both scoring their 23 goals for the club today!

Alessandro @SoooolCorey @brfootball Scored 2 penalties… best midfielder in the EPL??? @brfootball Scored 2 penalties… best midfielder in the EPL???

Amit Zohar @amitrmfc No way Jorginho last scored a non penalty goal in 2019 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 No way Jorginho last scored a non penalty goal in 2019 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

ORohitO @ORohitO Jorginho, Salah and Sterling scoring penalties, illegal when Bruno was doing it wasn’t it Jorginho, Salah and Sterling scoring penalties, illegal when Bruno was doing it wasn’t it

GE ✍️ @GegenpressEra JORGINHO! Never any doubt, reliable as ever 👏 JORGINHO! Never any doubt, reliable as ever 👏

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to get themselves three points in the title race 👀 Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to get themselves three points in the title race 👀 https://t.co/sZK3KHpIKf

Andy @AndyP1693 This title race is a two horse race, not three. This title race is a two horse race, not three.

LDN @LDNFootbalI 2019 ➡️ 2021



Mason Mount loves playing against Leeds… 🤫 2019 ➡️ 2021Mason Mount loves playing against Leeds… 🤫 https://t.co/HABgYEGfXz

Nick @NAdkins01 @ESPNFC These soft penalties are ruining the game. They barely get touched and fall down but it stands because they technically got barely touched smh @ESPNFC These soft penalties are ruining the game. They barely get touched and fall down but it stands because they technically got barely touched smh

Nïkølas 🤠 @4LeagueGoals Playing through pain and he dropped a proper 10/10 in a crucial title race game 👍 Playing through pain and he dropped a proper 10/10 in a crucial title race game 👍 https://t.co/MaUTguKOAQ

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams When Jorginho jumps.



Jorginho scores When Jorginho jumps.Jorginho scores

Chelsea secured a hard-fought win over Leeds United. The Yorkshire side took the lead through Raphinha's penalty before Mason Mount equalized for the Blues three minutes before half-time.

The second half was closer than the first. Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead when Jorginho scored a penalty at the 58th-minute mark. However, it looked like Leeds had snatched a point when Joe Gelhardt leveled the game in the 83rd minute.

However, there was one final twist left in the tale. Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich fouled Antonio Rudiger in the box, which resulted in a 94th-minute penalty that was duly converted by Jorginho.

Chelsea return to winning ways after hitting a minor roadblock in the middle of the season

Chelsea have returned to winning ways after suffering a minor dip in form. The Blues made an impressive start to the 2021-22 season and look destined to have a successful campaign. However, Thomas Tuchel's side dropped valuable points in the league as well as in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea needed a win against Leeds after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in the Premier League. The loss saw the Blues lose their stronghold on the top spot in the league. As things stand, Chelsea have picked up 36 points from 16 league games.

Despite winning against Leeds, Chelsea are still third in the standings. The Blues are two points behind league leaders Manchester City and a point behind second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea suffered a rather disappointing in the Champions League as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Russian outfit Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their final group match. This cost Chelsea top spot in their group as Juventus pipped them following their 1-0 win over Swedish side Malmo.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian