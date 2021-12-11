Twitter explodes as Chelsea score stoppage-time winner to beat Leeds United 3-2

Chelsea needed an injury-time penalty from Jorginho to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea needed to dig deep to secure all three points against Leeds United. The win was crucial for Thomas Tuchel's side as they remain within touching distance of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. Both Manchester City and Liverpool secured all three points in their respective games this weekend.
Football fans took to Twitter to react to Chelsea's hard-fought win over Leeds United. Here are some of the best tweets from the spectacular showing at Stamford Bridge:
Chelsea secured a hard-fought win over Leeds United. The Yorkshire side took the lead through Raphinha's penalty before Mason Mount equalized for the Blues three minutes before half-time.
The second half was closer than the first. Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead when Jorginho scored a penalty at the 58th-minute mark. However, it looked like Leeds had snatched a point when Joe Gelhardt leveled the game in the 83rd minute.
However, there was one final twist left in the tale. Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich fouled Antonio Rudiger in the box, which resulted in a 94th-minute penalty that was duly converted by Jorginho.
Chelsea return to winning ways after hitting a minor roadblock in the middle of the season
Chelsea have returned to winning ways after suffering a minor dip in form. The Blues made an impressive start to the 2021-22 season and look destined to have a successful campaign. However, Thomas Tuchel's side dropped valuable points in the league as well as in the UEFA Champions League.
Chelsea needed a win against Leeds after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in the Premier League. The loss saw the Blues lose their stronghold on the top spot in the league. As things stand, Chelsea have picked up 36 points from 16 league games.
Despite winning against Leeds, Chelsea are still third in the standings. The Blues are two points behind league leaders Manchester City and a point behind second-placed Liverpool.
Chelsea suffered a rather disappointing in the Champions League as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Russian outfit Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their final group match. This cost Chelsea top spot in their group as Juventus pipped them following their 1-0 win over Swedish side Malmo.
Also ReadArticle Continues below