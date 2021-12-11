×
Create
Notifications

Twitter explodes as Chelsea score stoppage-time winner to beat Leeds United 3-2

Twitter reacts to Chelsea&#039;s win over Leeds United.
Twitter reacts to Chelsea's win over Leeds United.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 11, 2021 11:27 PM IST
News

Chelsea needed an injury-time penalty from Jorginho to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea needed to dig deep to secure all three points against Leeds United. The win was crucial for Thomas Tuchel's side as they remain within touching distance of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. Both Manchester City and Liverpool secured all three points in their respective games this weekend.

Football fans took to Twitter to react to Chelsea's hard-fought win over Leeds United. Here are some of the best tweets from the spectacular showing at Stamford Bridge:

ICE-COLD FROM JORGINHO. 🥶 https://t.co/5VrAa6XcF6
Jorgi™️Jorgi™️#CheLee https://t.co/tZ6Bssjgtz
Jorginho when he finds out there’s penalties in F1 https://t.co/xQGDyfuOjK
Jorginho ⚽️⚽️EURO champion, UEFA Champions League winner, very cool under pressure 👌#UCL https://t.co/Mn24s3Kpgj
Chelsea are clinging on by a thread. Citypool will prevail
Jorginho has more league goals than the ballon d’Or winner in the league this season. Just saying.
Jorginho’s last 12 Premier League goals for Chelsea: ⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty⚽️ Penalty Another one from the spot this afternoon. https://t.co/sMR7nxNXO2
What a fantastic performance to come back and win 3-2!!! Jorginho with 2 brilliant penalty’s in the second half. #CHELEE https://t.co/m9FAqraUrv
THE BEST PENALTY TAKER IN 21ST CENTURY FOOTBALL MUST BE JORGINHO.💯
Like I was saying, Jorginho. Best penalty taker in the world. Again. #CheLee
Jorginho and Mount both scoring their 23 goals for the club today!
@brfootball VAR whenever Chelsea asks for a penalty https://t.co/7s35lpWV8S
@brfootball Scored 2 penalties… best midfielder in the EPL???
No way Jorginho last scored a non penalty goal in 2019 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
Jorginho, Salah and Sterling scoring penalties, illegal when Bruno was doing it wasn’t it
Mason Mount, Rudiger, Jorginho against Leeds United. https://t.co/UzSe722N3U
Jorginho without penalties. https://t.co/DSVUVlzh1R
JORGINHO! Never any doubt, reliable as ever 👏
Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to get themselves three points in the title race 👀 https://t.co/sZK3KHpIKf
This title race is a two horse race, not three.
2019 ➡️ 2021Mason Mount loves playing against Leeds… 🤫 https://t.co/HABgYEGfXz
@ESPNFC These soft penalties are ruining the game. They barely get touched and fall down but it stands because they technically got barely touched smh
@ESPNFC He deserved the ballon d’or to be honest
Huge goal in the title race. 🥶 #CHELEE https://t.co/047etdri6A
Playing through pain and he dropped a proper 10/10 in a crucial title race game 👍 https://t.co/MaUTguKOAQ
This Premier League title race ..... 🤯🍿 https://t.co/Ok6g9WgywM
When Jorginho jumps.Jorginho scores

Chelsea secured a hard-fought win over Leeds United. The Yorkshire side took the lead through Raphinha's penalty before Mason Mount equalized for the Blues three minutes before half-time.

The second half was closer than the first. Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead when Jorginho scored a penalty at the 58th-minute mark. However, it looked like Leeds had snatched a point when Joe Gelhardt leveled the game in the 83rd minute.

However, there was one final twist left in the tale. Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich fouled Antonio Rudiger in the box, which resulted in a 94th-minute penalty that was duly converted by Jorginho.

Chelsea return to winning ways after hitting a minor roadblock in the middle of the season

Chelsea have returned to winning ways after suffering a minor dip in form. The Blues made an impressive start to the 2021-22 season and look destined to have a successful campaign. However, Thomas Tuchel's side dropped valuable points in the league as well as in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea needed a win against Leeds after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in the Premier League. The loss saw the Blues lose their stronghold on the top spot in the league. As things stand, Chelsea have picked up 36 points from 16 league games.

Despite winning against Leeds, Chelsea are still third in the standings. The Blues are two points behind league leaders Manchester City and a point behind second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea suffered a rather disappointing in the Champions League as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Russian outfit Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their final group match. This cost Chelsea top spot in their group as Juventus pipped them following their 1-0 win over Swedish side Malmo.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

You love to see it! 😍#CheLee https://t.co/LQ1ctWhMvl

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी