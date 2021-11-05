Top 3 Twitch streamers who quit the platform for YouTube

Twitch has been going through quite a rough patch over the last few months. With the severe backlash it is currently facing due to the new Pay to Boost feature, streamers and fans are disappointed with the platform. Many popular streamers have jumped ship from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, with several of them making the shift after the #ADayOffTwitch controversy.

Prominent twitch streamers who shifted to YouTube

Dr DisRespect

Dr DisRespect is a notable name in the Call of Duty community. He regularly streams Warzone on his channel, often raging against the game and its flaws but returning to it nevertheless.

Dr DisRespect is one of YouTube's biggest streamers (Image via Den of Geek)

Before he received a mysterious permaban from the platform, the streamer used to showcase his content on Twitch. Two years have passed, and neither party has disclosed why yet. However, the streamer has built a community on YouTube and now flaunts over 3.7M subscribers on his official channel.

Valkyrae

Rachel 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter made it big in the community as a Twitch streamer who played several titles with her friends. She rose to fame during the Among Us era, when she would stream the title with Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Pokimane, and others.

However, the streamer soon shifted to YouTube Gaming to branch out her options as she delved into other fields. She has since released her merchandise line and dabbled in skincare with her very own brand, RFLCT. However, that venture did not work out successfully and had to be shut down within a week of its launch.

TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman was one of the biggest streamers to have switched allegiance from Twitch to YouTube. The streamer announced that he would be jumping ships on September 1, 2021.

The shift was quite beneficial for him as he was reunited with his old Call of Duty friend, Dr DisRespect. The two streamers now often stream together, along with their fellow streamer, DrLupo.

Twitch used to have a sort of monopoly with gaming streams earlier. However, with the series of bad decisions that Twitch is making, other platforms such as YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming are catching up and might soon overtake the purple platform.

