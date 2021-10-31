"Literally a mobile game": TimTheTatman calls out Twitch over controversial "boost" feature 

YouTube streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has slated Twitch as a "mobile game" and "pay to win" platform, following the purple platform's decision to include a much-criticized "boost" feature.

Several streamers, including TimTheTatman himself, have frequently criticized the platform and reiterated why YouTube Gaming is a more lucrative avenue for streamers. Most recently, the popular Warzone streamer lashed out at the Amazon-owned streaming platform for introducing the "boost" feature despite the vehement backlash.

TimTheTatman is the latest high-profile YouTube streamer to lash out at Twitch

The feature in question allows users to pay to boost specific streams and streamers to other users. Streamers believe this would enable popular and well-off streamers to benefit to an unrivaled level at the expense of smaller streamers who are just starting.

In other words, the pay-to-boost feature will allow already well-cemented streamers to maintain their hegemony on the purple platform.

While he is no longer streaming on Twitch, YouTube Gaming's TimTheTatman didn't hesitate to jump on the bandwagon to join those criticizing the move.

Here's what he said:

“What I said was, what’s gonna stop me from boosting my stream and then running ads?” [It’s] pay to win bro. Literally a mobile game.”

TimTheTatman joins streamers like xQc, MrBeast and MoistCr1TiKaL, who have voiced their opinions against the feature.

TimTheTatman and DrLupo leave Twitch for YouTube Gaming

xQc called the feature the worst idea he's ever seen. MoistCr1TiKaL stated how Twitch doesn't have the monopoly it thinks it has. Furthermore, he mentioned how the purple platform was spitting on the creator under its banner.

MrBeast, too, commented on the issue the other day by revealing how Twitch wants YouTube Gaming to win, and perhaps that's why the platform hasn't done anything to combat the problems like hat-raids.

TimTheTatman joined YouTube Gaming last month, along with DrLupo. The two have finally been able to stream Warzone with Dr Disrespect. This once looked like a distant dream, but Tim announced his departure from the purple platform last month, which has opened doors for other streamers scouting for greener pastures.

YouTube Gaming's Valkyrae, too, urged streamers to join the red platform as it makes great strides in development.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar