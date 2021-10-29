"The downfall of Twitch": Streaming platform new “boost” feature is literally pay-to-win

Twitch’s recently released “paid boost” feature has come under severe criticism from the overall community in recent days.

The feature allows viewers to pay a fee to promote specific channels on the platform. It was initially introduced on Twitch via a “patch notes” broadcast on September 30 and is currently being tested among a small group of streamers.

The overall community has criticized the feature and claimed it will make life even more difficult for smaller streamers who struggle to gain visibility on Twitch. The release of the feature is being called a “pay-to-win” move as streamers with more money will be able to exploit it to grow their channels quickly.

Zach Bussey @zachbussey



You can only contribute if you're based in the USA, to a max of $500.



$0.99 for 1000

$2.97 for 3000

$4.95 for 5000

(No volume discount.)



#TwitchNews The Paid Boost Stream experiment is now live.You can only contribute if you're based in the USA, to a max of $500.$0.99 for 1000$2.97 for 3000$4.95 for 5000(No volume discount.) The Paid Boost Stream experiment is now live. You can only contribute if you're based in the USA, to a max of $500.$0.99 for 1000$2.97 for 3000$4.95 for 5000(No volume discount.)#TwitchNews https://t.co/OS0u0dGrm1

Twitch’s new “boost” feature is being called a pay-to-win move by the internet

A number of concerns have been raised by the overall community against the boost feature. Apart from making Twitch a “pay-to-win” platform, the fees paid by viewers to promote a specific channel will go to Twitch, and not the channel itself. The boost feature is therefore allowing Twitch to effectively collect a fee to promote certain channels over others.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch boosted streams are now live for a few streamers



Timthetatman, the newly signed YouTube streamer and fall dmg guy, is not a fan of the Twitch idea Twitch boosted streams are now live for a few streamersTimthetatman, the newly signed YouTube streamer and fall dmg guy, is not a fan of the Twitch idea https://t.co/0ZfSNnZA7h

Currently, there has been no update with regards to when the boost feature might be released for the entire platform. Twitch may decide against implementing the feature, especially in the wake of the criticism it has received on Twitter. Esports Talk host Jake Lucky recently posted a tweet confirming that the boost feature was being tested among a small group of streamers.

Sarkastik 🎃 @JustEvanL @punsandbunsgg @JakeSucky The big difference is Twitter/Instagram/Tik Tok posts are thrown in to my face to where I definitely see your ad. Unless twitch replaces ad’s with a 30 second viewing of their stream I’m never going to see it because I’m not going to click on recommended streams. @punsandbunsgg @JakeSucky The big difference is Twitter/Instagram/Tik Tok posts are thrown in to my face to where I definitely see your ad. Unless twitch replaces ad’s with a 30 second viewing of their stream I’m never going to see it because I’m not going to click on recommended streams.

Flash04555 @Flash045551 @NAEcompReport @JakeSucky No it’s not lol, boosting doesn’t guarantee viewers, doesn’t mean they will click on it and too of that if they do and ur stream sucks they gonna leave @NAEcompReport @JakeSucky No it’s not lol, boosting doesn’t guarantee viewers, doesn’t mean they will click on it and too of that if they do and ur stream sucks they gonna leave

The original tweet has since been retweeted almost 3,000 times, with most people claiming that the boost feature can be damaging to the overall platform. A range of smaller streamers also replied to the post and claimed that it would lessen their chances of growing their channels even more.

𝕄𝕔𝔹𝕠𝕠 👻🎃 @McGooTV @JakeSucky People think this is paid view botting, tbh it's not a guaranteed by any means all you do is show up in the "for you" tab which honestly nobody even looks at, tbh it's a just a moneygrab from twitch for desperate people throwing money at their hopes of success. @JakeSucky People think this is paid view botting, tbh it's not a guaranteed by any means all you do is show up in the "for you" tab which honestly nobody even looks at, tbh it's a just a moneygrab from twitch for desperate people throwing money at their hopes of success.

✘ ΛERO ΛLI #21 ✘ @AEROALI21 @JakeSucky Trovo has a boost program which is great. When viewers watch streams they gain in site currency that they can use on gifs ect in chat. When the streamer gains 50k currency they can buy a rocket, the rocket puts them on the homepage where they stay until the get knocked off - @JakeSucky Trovo has a boost program which is great. When viewers watch streams they gain in site currency that they can use on gifs ect in chat. When the streamer gains 50k currency they can buy a rocket, the rocket puts them on the homepage where they stay until the get knocked off -

SirMellors aka Paul @sir_mellors @TheRealFyre @JakeSucky It’s doing a Google parent company will be called meta while all other apps stay the same @TheRealFyre @JakeSucky It’s doing a Google parent company will be called meta while all other apps stay the same

cream @cream975 @JakeSucky tbh even though this is probaly terrible long term it will probaly lead to a lot of short term profit .since the streams that generates the most revenue out of a single user will also be promoted more, cause viewers will spend more money on it then in other streams. @JakeSucky tbh even though this is probaly terrible long term it will probaly lead to a lot of short term profit .since the streams that generates the most revenue out of a single user will also be promoted more, cause viewers will spend more money on it then in other streams.

armaxinho @ArmaXinho @JakeSucky they actually added that, BRUHHH havent they seen the responses, they are actually so disconnected its insane @JakeSucky they actually added that, BRUHHH havent they seen the responses, they are actually so disconnected its insane

Euan Smith @Trucelol @JakeSucky As a new streamer with like 2 viewers per stream I wanna give my 2 cents on this. It sucks and it’s greedy. Ultimately it’s unfair because many people won’t be able to afford it. I know I can’t. HOWEVER, I believe that with a lot of hard work I’m going to make it without this. @JakeSucky As a new streamer with like 2 viewers per stream I wanna give my 2 cents on this. It sucks and it’s greedy. Ultimately it’s unfair because many people won’t be able to afford it. I know I can’t. HOWEVER, I believe that with a lot of hard work I’m going to make it without this.

A range of more popular content creators have also criticized the boost feature, most notably Felix “xQc” Lengyel. xQc claimed recently that the move was the worst idea he had ever seen, with others such as StableRonaldo claiming that the feature would bring about the downfall of Twitch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the overall community having made their stance on the matter clear, it will be interesting to see whether Twitch decides to implement the paid boost feature for the entire platform.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee