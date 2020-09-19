Meet Stable Ronaldo, the funniest pro player in Fortnite 

Epic Games' Fortnite has currently reached a transition point, where several of the OG Fortnite streamers including the likes of Ninja, Tfue and CouRageJD have moved on to the greener pastures of games such as Valorant, Call of Duty and Fall Guys, to name a few.

Today, the game is mostly dominated by the younger generation of Fortnite pros including Bugha, Clix, Benjyfishy and others.

One such Fortnite pro who has come into the spotlight due to his hilarious antics is NRG's Stable Ronaldo, who is commonly referred to as the funnest pro in the game today:

Stable Ronaldo is the funniest human — Ryan (@FURYSedz) July 31, 2020

Stable Ronaldo is literally the funniest streamer not even kidding lmao watch his stream right now. — FluidFishy (@fluidfishy) February 9, 2020

Whether he is showcasing his dance moves on stream or belting out popular songs such as Payphone and Somebody That I Used to Know, the 17-year-old Fortnite pro is one of the most entertaining streamers on the internet today.

The rise of Stable Ronaldo

In a video released by Keith Alan of ProGuides on YouTube, he charts the rise of Stable Ronaldo from a teenage gamer to an internet sensation. He reveals how Ronaldo became famous post the trio FNCS in August 2019. He said:

"He won small bag after small bag every week, giving him his first taste of being a successful pro. As fate would have it, he ended up on a team with Unknown, Kez and Avery. Against all odds, Ronaldo and his squad did it , with multiple placements, their squad fought tooth and nail all the way to the top of the leaderboard and just like that Ron was a champion."

Stable Ronaldo was eventually picked up by BuiltByGamers and started to garner an impressive fan following. However, as the months passed, he started to show less interest in competitive events and gradually began to focus on his streams.

From hosting entertaining watch parties featuring popular streamers and his family members to indulging in crazy antics, Stable Ronaldo's fan base received a further boost:

"New faces showed up and became fans daily , not necessarily for his gameplay but for his ability to take a dull moment , sprinkle it with some flair and turn it into something worth watching.

"Renato's singing and hitting it moments ended up becoming so popular, they inspired dozens of fan pages dedicated to showcasing those inspiring vocals and dance moves and some of those fans actually have zero clue that Ron is a Fortnite pro which shows how far personality alone has taken him."

His success eventually landed him a deal with one of the most stacked esports organizations- NRG esports.

Keith Alan sums up Stable Ronaldo's success with the following statement:

"No matter what, Ronaldo's killing it , not only has his Twitch blown up but his presence on other platforms has too. His TikTok has zero gameplay highlights on it, yet it's still growing with a whopping 380K followers . Most of us became his fans through his nutty gameplay but by now we're fans of his hilarious personality."

Having said that, Stable Ronaldo's exploits outside the world of Fortnite continue to earn him plaudits as he currently has 257K subscribers on YouTube and 776K followers on Twitch.

You can watch some of the best Stable Ronaldo clips below: