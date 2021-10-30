"It’s like they want YouTube to win": MrBeast and MoistCr1TiKaL criticize Twitch for "spitting on its streamers"

As the competition between YouTube Gaming and Twitch continues to intensify, MrBeast and MoistCr1TiKaL have taken jabs at the purple platform for “spitting” on its content creators while YouTube continues to make great strides in development.

After poaching several high-profile streamers from Twitch, YouTube announced its extravagant plans for 2022 yesterday. On the flip side, Twitch has failed to acknowledge the needs of its streamers and has struggled to keep hate-raids at bay.

To add fuel to the fire, Twitch also introduced the controversial "boost" feature despite vehement backlash from the community.

MrBeast and MoistCr1TiKaL feel that Twitch wants YouTube to win

With entities like Valkyrae, DrLupo, and TimTheTatman, YouTube can lay claim to having some of the Internet's finest content creators under its banner.

However, Twitch has clearly dominated the streaming industry ever since it was acquired by Amazon in 2014. Incidentally, other platforms have been closing in on the gap that has existed for a while now, and YouTube Gaming stands as a perfect prototype.

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL Twitch doesn't have the streaming monopoly it thinks it does. Youtube is making huge moves and if Twitch keeps spitting on its streamers, they will have some real competition Twitch doesn't have the streaming monopoly it thinks it does. Youtube is making huge moves and if Twitch keeps spitting on its streamers, they will have some real competition

Responding to YouTube Gaming's announcement, MoistCr1TiKaL stated how Twitch doesn't have the monopoly it thinks it does. Furthermore, he accused the purple platform of ignoring the multitudes of complaints from streamers associated with it.

MrBeast @MrBeast @MoistCr1TiKaL It’s like they want YouTube to win haha @MoistCr1TiKaL It’s like they want YouTube to win haha

daphne @39daph @MoistCr1TiKaL youtube does look better day by day @MoistCr1TiKaL youtube does look better day by day

Bruce Greene @brucegreene @MoistCr1TiKaL If YouTube offers a guaranteed minimum to streamers (any size), that would be massive @MoistCr1TiKaL If YouTube offers a guaranteed minimum to streamers (any size), that would be massive

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @MoistCr1TiKaL Only a matter of time at this point it seems @MoistCr1TiKaL Only a matter of time at this point it seems

Ross O'Donovan @RubberNinja @MoistCr1TiKaL Yeah big agree. This paid boosting thing really left me disappointed, I think YouTube is a few added features away from a mass Twitch exodus. @MoistCr1TiKaL Yeah big agree. This paid boosting thing really left me disappointed, I think YouTube is a few added features away from a mass Twitch exodus.

Chippy @chippygamingyt @MoistCr1TiKaL gifted memberships is going to huge @MoistCr1TiKaL gifted memberships is going to huge

MrBeast amusingly mentioned how it seemed like the Amazon-owned streaming platform wanted YouTube Gaming to win by standing still in a time of turmoil.

MoistCr1TiKaL then added how Twitch could lose a hefty number of streamers to the red platform if substantial changes are not implemented in subsequent days.

YouTube Gaming finally announces Gifted Memberships

Two of the biggest announcements made by the red platform were Gifted Memberships and Live Direct. The former is pretty straightforward and will allow users to gift memberships to others while the latter is similar to Twitch's raid feature.

In addition, YouTube Gaming will be making changes in discoverability. This feature has been on the table for as long as viewers can remember.

Ryan Wyatt @Fwiz



Here's a video + blog post on what to expect from us in 2022.



🎁- Gifted Memberships

👀- Improved Live Discoverability & Live Monetization

✂️- Expanding upon Clips; make it seamless w/ Shorts

🚩- New mod tools



and more...



blog.youtube/inside-youtube… gm @YouTubeGaming Creators,Here's a video + blog post on what to expect from us in 2022.🎁- Gifted Memberships👀- Improved Live Discoverability & Live Monetization✂️- Expanding upon Clips; make it seamless w/ Shorts🚩- New mod toolsand more... gm @YouTubeGaming Creators,Here's a video + blog post on what to expect from us in 2022.🎁- Gifted Memberships👀- Improved Live Discoverability & Live Monetization✂️- Expanding upon Clips; make it seamless w/ Shorts🚩- New mod tools and more...blog.youtube/inside-youtube… https://t.co/SlkFjPrgh4

Streamers including MrBeast have criticized the red platform for making it difficult for them to explore the platform, as opposed to Twitch's user-friendly directory.

It still remains to be seen when these features will be added to YouTube Gaming. However, it's safe to say that doing it sooner will encourage streamers from other platforms to jump ship to the red platform.

