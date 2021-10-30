TeamSeas: Streamer community in full motion as DrLupo, Lazarbeam, and more react to MrBeast’s initiative

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has finally unveiled the big YouTube collaboration that he has been teasing his viewers about for a while now.

#TeamSeas or TeamSeas is the YouTube philanthropist’s latest project.

The giant YouTuber collaboration is designed to promote a donation box used to fund the clean-up of trash-filled beaches and water bodies all across the globe.

MrBeast starts global campaign #TeamSeas to fund cleaning of trash from water bodies

Earlier this month, MrBeast tweeted out asking social media influencers to hit him up if they wanted to be a part of his new project.

MrBeast



and I will dm you info October 29th is going to be the largest collab in the history of social media! Influencers reply if you want to help save the ocean 👀 @MarkRober and I will dm you info October 29th is going to be the largest collab in the history of social media! Influencers reply if you want to help save the ocean 👀 @MarkRober and I will dm you info

That new project he was referring to has finally been unveiled. #TeamSeas, or TeamSeas, is a global initiative where people worldwide can help clean and remove trash from water bodies and beaches.

The goal is to raise at least $30 million for the Ocean Conservatory and the non-profit organization The Ocean Cleanup by January 1, 2022. A single dollar donated helps to clean up one pound of trash.

There is currently a counter on the official website that details how many pounds of trash public donors have helped clean up.

MrBeast



GO TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY WE STILL HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO IN JUST OVER AN HOUR WE’VE REMOVED OVER 1,000,000 POUNDS OF TRASH FROM THE OCEAN!GO TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY WE STILL HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO teamseas.org IN JUST OVER AN HOUR WE’VE REMOVED OVER 1,000,000 POUNDS OF TRASH FROM THE OCEAN!GO TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY WE STILL HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO teamseas.org https://t.co/TWiyEm7FCE

Team Seas is being run by MrBeast, Mark Rober, and Matt “fitz350” Fitzgerald. It was launched on October 29, 2021, at 1.00 pm Pacific Time. To promote its release, many influencers on YouTube have uploaded videos with the #TeamSeas hashtag and “Fundraiser” tag at the specified time, creating a “massive wave” of videos.

Content creators like Charles “Cr1TiKaL” White, Blaire “QTCinderella, Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski, and Jake “Tuonto” have uploaded their own officially-partnered videos to aid the cause.

Others, such as Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo and Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, have uploaded screenshots of their donations to encourage others to follow suit.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam



My video got delayed a few days but keen to support @MrBeast @MarkRober



$1 = 1 pound of trash removed

teamseas.org I have lived near the ocean my entire life and know how important it is.My video got delayed a few days but keen to support #TeamSeas $1 = 1 pound of trash removed I have lived near the ocean my entire life and know how important it is.My video got delayed a few days but keen to support #TeamSeas @MrBeast @MarkRober $1 = 1 pound of trash removedteamseas.org https://t.co/HzjyX7YKkq

The clean-up job will begin in 2022 and go on for around three years. As stated by MrBeast and Rober, half the money will go to manual clean-up crews. The other half will be used to fund trash clean-up boats that are automated to pick up trash every day for 24 hours from rivers that flow into the ocean.

Currently, these are the top six donations that are publicly available on the site:

The six biggest donations made public so far (Image via www.teamseas.org)

For MrBeast’s #TeamTrees initiative, many companies and high-profile individuals and brands such as SpaceX founder Elon Musk, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki, and franchise Plants Vs. Zombies had donated.

An even bigger response from individuals in the same sphere is expected this year.

YouTube Originals pledged to match every donation made up to $400k, and 11 hours later, the goal was reached, and the company made the donation. The total amount donated has already hit over $3.5 million.

As such, many think that the goal will be surpassed with ease in the upcoming month.

Edited by Ravi Iyer