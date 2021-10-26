"Don't explain, just leave": Keemstar is retiring from YouTube, and the internet can't wait

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem has been infamous as one of the most controversial figures on YouTube with his show, DramaAlert. The streamer has created or been involved in controversies surrounding a lot of popular internet personalities, like Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker and the late YouTuber, Etika.

Naturally, the internet rejoiced when Keem announced his departure from YouTube via a Twitter post in the early hours of October 26.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Working on my retirement explanation video that’s coming out tomorrow. Making this video is way harder than I thought it would be…. Thanks to all the fans, companies, industry peps & fellow creators reaching out with love.Tomorrow I explain all! Working on my retirement explanation video that’s coming out tomorrow. Making this video is way harder than I thought it would be…. Thanks to all the fans, companies, industry peps & fellow creators reaching out with love.Tomorrow I explain all!

The Twitterati could not wait to see his departure, replying to the YouTuber's tweet with the following:

albert @albert127901 keemstar finally retiring maybe the internet will be better keemstar finally retiring maybe the internet will be better

ₖ @Iblamekurt Keemstar retiring?! I guess this Monday wasn’t so bad after all… Keemstar retiring?! I guess this Monday wasn’t so bad after all… https://t.co/Iq8jLyuRh4

Keemstar announces retirement from YouTube

The 39-year-old recently took to Twitter to announce that he would be retiring from the red platform. Given his nature, many thought that he was pranking his fans, but Keem confirmed that he was genuinely retiring, and it was not a prank this time.

Unlike in most cases, the internet is rejoicing his departure. The internet star was notoriously infamous for his approach towards sensitive issues such as r*pe, mental health, pedophilia, etc.

Naturally, people are happy that such a controversial streamer is departing.

iam @HeilHimmlah @KEEMSTAR guys don’t ratio him. he’s doing something good for once. @KEEMSTAR guys don’t ratio him. he’s doing something good for once.

GhostRooster 👻🐓 @GhostRooster60 just heard that keemstar is retiring? just heard that keemstar is retiring? https://t.co/JFLPZUhOZH

𝑶𝒔𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒆 @PraetorOfTime the entire internet after hearing keemstar is retiring the entire internet after hearing keemstar is retiring https://t.co/1pixYrh9mL

The New York native even addressed the issue in the latest video on his YouTube channel, DramaAlert. Viewers can watch the relevant section from timestamp 8:04 in the following clip:

However, Keem confirmed that he was not quitting the internet altogether. He was simply retiring from YouTube and would still be active on social media apps like Twitter.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR dilbert @chcha51812647 @KEEMSTAR Will you still be on twitter or are you leaving the entire internet @KEEMSTAR Will you still be on twitter or are you leaving the entire internet I will still be on Twitter. But I will not be the host of #DramaAlert in the near future. I’ll explain everything in tomorrow’s DramaAlert video. twitter.com/chcha51812647/… I will still be on Twitter. But I will not be the host of #DramaAlert in the near future. I’ll explain everything in tomorrow’s DramaAlert video. twitter.com/chcha51812647/…

Unfortunately, the streamer is not getting a positive response on that front either:

Muscle Man @DewEnjoyer @KEEMSTAR We'd like you off twitter too bro come on don't be scared @KEEMSTAR We'd like you off twitter too bro come on don't be scared

Keem also announced that he would address the issue in further detail in a later video on YouTube, where he would answer questions related to his retirement and why he decided to do it. He will also speak about the future of DramaAlert, a show which has over 6 million followers.

Daniel's fans will have to wait until he releases the clip addressing his retirement to get answers to any questions they might have regarding the future of their beloved streamer. The rest of the internet, meanwhile, can celebrate the departure of the infamous creator.

