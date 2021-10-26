"Don't explain, just leave": Keemstar is retiring from YouTube, and the internet can't wait

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem has been infamous as one of the most controversial figures on YouTube with his show, DramaAlert. The streamer has created or been involved in controversies surrounding a lot of popular internet personalities, like Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker and the late YouTuber, Etika.
Naturally, the internet rejoiced when Keem announced his departure from YouTube via a Twitter post in the early hours of October 26.
The Twitterati could not wait to see his departure, replying to the YouTuber's tweet with the following:
Keemstar announces retirement from YouTube
The 39-year-old recently took to Twitter to announce that he would be retiring from the red platform. Given his nature, many thought that he was pranking his fans, but Keem confirmed that he was genuinely retiring, and it was not a prank this time.
Unlike in most cases, the internet is rejoicing his departure. The internet star was notoriously infamous for his approach towards sensitive issues such as r*pe, mental health, pedophilia, etc.
Naturally, people are happy that such a controversial streamer is departing.
The New York native even addressed the issue in the latest video on his YouTube channel, DramaAlert. Viewers can watch the relevant section from timestamp 8:04 in the following clip:
However, Keem confirmed that he was not quitting the internet altogether. He was simply retiring from YouTube and would still be active on social media apps like Twitter.
Unfortunately, the streamer is not getting a positive response on that front either:
Keem also announced that he would address the issue in further detail in a later video on YouTube, where he would answer questions related to his retirement and why he decided to do it. He will also speak about the future of DramaAlert, a show which has over 6 million followers.
Daniel's fans will have to wait until he releases the clip addressing his retirement to get answers to any questions they might have regarding the future of their beloved streamer. The rest of the internet, meanwhile, can celebrate the departure of the infamous creator.