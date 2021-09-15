"Kreepstar": Keemstar under fire after revealing he would rather date 20-year old's than people his own age  

Drama Alert’s host Keemstar seems to find himself in his own mess these days. The YouTuber and podcast co-host has landed himself in tough waters since he was called out for dating a 20-year-old. After the breakup, the New York-native went on to hire a 20-year-old as his assistant who seemed highly unqualified for the job.
Daniel “Keemstar” Keem’s online enemy Ethan Klein, known popularly from the H3 Podcast, had called out the 39-year-old for dating women much younger than him. The internet seems to be divided about his dating preferences as well, but Keemstar does not seem to budge.
Keemstar gets trolled after announcing that he would rather date those 20 years younger than him
The Mom’s Basement co-host took to Twitter on September 13 announcing to his followers that he will not be dating women his own age. His tweet read:
“You guys keep telling me to date someone my own age. I googled “39-year-old woman.” I will not be listen to you guys. If you remember where you were on 9/11 I’m not interested.”
Along with the tweet, Keemstar attached a picture of four middle-aged women.
The internet was quick to call out Daniel Keem. A tweet read:
“So… Children? Most girls aged 23 and up remember where they were on 9/11. I’m 28 and I even remember what I was doing and that I was sitting on the floor”
Another tweet read:
“bro have you seen what you look like?”
Ethan Klein also took to Twitter to take part in the discussion. He tweeted:
“Kreepstar”
Keemstar was also attacked by YouTuber Trisha Paytas when he was dating a 20-year-old. Paytas said that he was “grooming someone who was so much younger than him."
He also posted a TikTok of himself smoking a vape as he showed his 20-year-old assistant doing splits on a bed.
Also Read
Many of his followers continue to call him out on his predatory behavior, however, it does not seem like Keemstar will be changing his dating preferences any time soon.