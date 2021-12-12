"I like them hard": Nmplol and others react to Erobb eating cardboard

Nick "Nmplol" Polom saw Eric "Erobb" Robbins Jr eat a piece of cardboard and couldn't help but feel baffled.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Nmplol was "Just Chatting" with Malena Tudi, Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Jones and Erobb. He was baking live on the stream.

Coupled with that, he had Malena and Erobb with him for assistance. However, things became hilarious when they saw the latter eating a piece of cardboard in the middle of baking.

Nmplol witnesses Erobb chewing on a piece of cardboard and reacts hilariously

Nmplol was baking cookies with his girlfriend Malena and fellow streamers BruceDropEmOff and Erobb. The Twitch creator decided to cook on his stream for his friends as viewers watched on. The stream was going well until a really odd incident happened with Erobb at the center of it.

Erobb picked up a cookie and stood at the back whilst Nmplol persisted with baking. He started eating it and opined that the cookie was very hard. BruceDropEmOff agreed, stating that as the reason he avoided it.

Meanwhile, Nmplol was baking when he and Bruce started discussing their favorite kind of cookies. The latter stated that he enjoyed soft cookies to which Erobb agreed. Nmplol however chimed in:

"You like soft cookies? I like them hard.

Nmplol then turned back to take a look at Erobb and see why he was complaining. Curious about the proceedings, Malena did the same. Suffice to say, both were shocked at the sight.

Malena couldn't believe what she was seeing and told Erobb that he wasn't supposed to eat decorations. Apparently, the latter was munching on a piece of decoration that resembled a cookie.

Malena exclaimed:

"Why would you eat that? That's decoration. It's cardboard!

Nmplol joined in as he said:

"You're not supposed to eat those!

BruceDropEmOff was watching it all unfold and couldn't help but lose his bearings. He started laughing hysterically at Erobb's antics, stating:

"You f***ing idiot.

A clip of the incident soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit, where fans had their chance to witness the event.

Many jumped on board to mock Erobb for his unfortunate error as well.

Interestingly, many felt otherwise and tried to defend Erobb.

Others tried to make sense of how someone could eat cardboard and not realize it.

Suffice to say, the whole incident elicited a bucketload of laughs for Nmplol and his fans.

