"Eiffel Tower!": Alinity has a hilarious brain fart on Mizkif's show

Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon was part of a hilarious incident on Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's game show.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Alinity participated in the popular game show Parasocial on Mizkif's channel. Mizkif was hosting this week's show on his Twitch channel and asked Alinity a question, to which she answered "Eiffel Tower," sending the rest of the contestants and Mizkif into hysterics.

Alinity took part in the most recent episode of the popular game show created by the online streamer group One True King "OTK" called Parasocial. The show was hosted by Mizkif, one of the most popular members of OTK.

This week's Parasocial episode was aptly called "Guys vs Girls Ultimate Battle." There were two teams. The girls' team consisted of Alinity with her fellow streamers Nicole "Neekolul" Sanchez, Lisa "STPeach" Vannatta, and Brooky "Supcaitlin" Mauro.

The guys' team was made up of popular streamers like Charles "Moistcr1tikal" White Jr, Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray, "Lacari," and Knut "Knut" Spildrejorde.

The hilarious event occurred midway through the show when Mizkif asked the girls' team rapid-fire questions in succession. The first question was for Alinity. The question Mizkif threw at Alinity was:

"When I think of New York City I think of blank...."

Without much thought, Alinity promptly answered, saying:

"Eiffel Tower."

Mizkif and Alinity's team members couldn't believe what they'd heard. Mizkif lost his bearings and started laughing. Neekolul, STPeach, and Supcaitlin all fell silent in disbelief.

Mizkif swiftly tried to move on by asking Neekolul the next question. Alinity understood her blunder almost immediately. She sank in her seat and covered her mouth in embarrassment. Mizkif continued the game by asking others their questions.

A clip of what happened on the show with Alinity soon hit the r/LivestreamFails subreddit. The reactions to the clip were very mixed. There were multiple simultaneous discussions ongoing in the comments triggered by the clip.

The incident somehow started a discussion about the state of New York City as they compared it to other cities around the world.

While some fans discussed the state of the world, others addressed the incident itself. Few fans empathized with Alinity, pointing out that rapid-fire questions often result in such brain farts.

Others just joined in on making fun of the streamer while mentioning incidents from other shows such as Leslie "Fuslie" Fu's mistake on Ludwig Ahgren's game show.

