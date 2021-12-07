"Your offer was trash": Disguised Toast opens up about his new Twitch contract

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang has finally had his say on his new contract with Twitch.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Disguised Toast was "Just Chatting" and talked to his fans about the new contract he was offered by the streaming giant Twitch. He made it clear that he wasn't really impressed with the new contract offered to him by the purple platform.

Disguised Toast talks about his new contract with Twitch and he is not amused

Disguised Toast is back streaming on Twitch after his two-year stint with Twitch's competitor Facebook Gaming. Upon his announcement of leaving Facebook Gaming, an overwhelming majority of his fans expressed their wish to see the streamer back on Twitch and that's exactly what he has done.

Disguised Toast was recently addressing some of the comments he had spotted online. Those comments revolved around him leaving Facebook, where people online said he might quit streaming altogether and "cash out" or "sell out".

DisguisedToast then went on to explain to his viewers about his new deal with Twitch. He did not hold back and was very open about how he felt regarding his new partnership with Twitch. He made it abundantly clear to all the fans watching that he wasn't happy with the deal.

He told his viewers:

"I took a f***ing trash a** deal."

Disguised Toast then went on to address Twitch directly, saying how bad the contract offer from Twitch was and how he still agreed to a deal with the platform. He said:

"No offense, Twitch. Your offer was trash. We both know it. I took it though."

Toast has previously openly criticized Twitch and its terms of service. Hence, around the time of his announcement of leaving Facebook Gaming, there was a lot of speculation about what he was going to do next. Disguised Toast also talked about his reason for coming back to Twitch. He made it clear that it was his community on Twitch that made him come back to the platform.

He told everyone watching:

"I missed this. Like streaming to the Twitch community."

A clip of him blasting Twitch's contract offer soon hit the LivestreamFail Reddit page. Fans expressed their thoughts on the matter in the comments as usual.

There were also discussions about how bad the offer could be, with fans trying to work it out by discussing the matter with each other.

Also Read Article Continues below

Most of the discussion revolved around what Facebook Gaming and Twitch offer their creators to stream on the platform.

Edited by R. Elahi