"We need a new villain": DisguisedToast and Sykkuno have an awkward interaction

Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang had an awkward interaction with Sykkuno in a livestream recently.

During a recent stream on Twitch, DisguisedToast was "Just Chatting" with his fellow streamer friends, namely Sykkuno, Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim, and Wendy "Natsumiii" Luo. They were engaged in a discussion about the need for a new "villain", that quickly went from awkward to hilarious in a matter of a few seconds.

DisguisedToast and his streamer friends discuss the need of a new villain

DisguisedToast, who is back streaming on Twitch after his two-year stint with Facebook Gaming, recently hung out with fellow streamers and OfflineTV friends. Toast, Sykkuno, Kkatamina, and Natsumiii were discussing random topics when DisguisedToast suddenly brought up the conversation about the need for a "villain."

DisguisedToast told the other guys how they were in need of a "villain" after Felix "xQc" Lengyel had apparently turned into an "anti-hero". xQc has been known to share his controversial opinions quite freely on his streams. On many occasions, xQc has also shared his thoughts on OfflineTV, DisguisedToast and other streamers. In addition to that, DisguisedToast and xQc have been part of the same lobbies in the popular game Among Us, during which they've had their fair share of arguments.

Natsumiii then asked DisguisedToast if he wanted to take on the role, to which he replied saying that he would not be able to handle it. He told the others:

"I can't be a villain. I actually get really like nervous when people don't like me."

From this point onwards, the conversation turned awkward and then hilarious as Sykkuno pitched in with his thoughts.

"I guess you aren't nervous very often then."

Sykunno tried to compliment Toast by implying that he is liked by most people. However, others on the call, including Disguised Toast, went silent as soon as Sykkuno said that. This made the situation very awkward and Sykkuno stuttered trying to explain how he was complimenting DisguisedToast.

Natsumiii tried to break the silence with fake coughs while Sykkuno scrambled to get the conversation going again. She then suggested that Sykkuno should be the new "villain" and DisguisedToast jumped on board with the suggestion as well.

The clip of the weird interaction between the streamers ended up on the LivestreamFails reddit page where the fans expressed their thoughts on it.

Some fans also commented on OfflineTV's relationship with xQc.

