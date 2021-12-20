"We have a superior bot": xQc amazed by jschlatt's decision to ban Dream stans

Felix "xQc" found out that Jonathan "jschaltt" decided to ban a number of Clay "Dream" stans from his channel and was left in disbelief.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, xQc stumbled across a Reddit post on the LivestreamFails subreddit. The post was about how jschlatt had just banned over 100,000 people from his Twitch channel. The ban was put in effect against a number of Dream, Karl Jacobs, and Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons' fans.

xQc thinks that the bot used by jschlatt to ban viewers is "too slow"

xQc was surfing through the LivestreamFails subreddit recently and found out that jschlatt had just banned over 100,000 Twitch accounts from his channel. jschlatt was back streaming on Twitch after a long hiatus and marked his return with an insane purge. The purge was to keep all Minecraft fans away from his channel.

During his first stream back, jschlatt had a bot identify over 100k Twitch accounts with terms like "wastaken", "innit", "notfound", "karljacobs" and more in their username and banned all of them from his channel. xQc found out about this only a couple of days later and reacted to it on his stream.

xQc clicked on the post on the subreddit and started looking at how jschlatt managed to do it. He was initially left with his mouth wide open as he watched in in disbelief at what jschlatt had done. xQc noted that many users had a similar username with different extensions to their previous usernames. He commented:

"Guys this just sounds like somebody just made an account and just lost the password and they also lost.. didn't have their emails and s**t and made another account."

xQc was then requested by someone in the chat asking him to watch another clip that showed jschlatt's bot at work while banning said accounts. xQc then clicked on another clip and started watching it. After seeing jschlatt's bot banning Twitch accounts, xQc said:

"I'm going to be honest with you, this bot is pretty f***ing slow. What bot are they using here? This bot is pretty slow."

xQc then went on to show his own bot that he uses to his viewers. There was a stark difference in the rate at which xQc's bot banned the accounts as compared to jschlatt's bot. He saw a post on Reddit that showed his bots.

"Yeah obviously we have a superior bot here. This bot is pretty quick sure. Jesus!"

For the second time in a matter of a couple of minutes, xQc was left amazed. However, it was his bots doing the dirty work that left him awestruck.

