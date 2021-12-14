Twitter reacts to Hasan Piker's Twitch ban for saying cracker on stream

Twitch stream Hasan Piker, aka HasanAbi, was finally hit with a ban for using the term 'cracker' on his livestream. Although the platform did not officially state the reason for the ban, Hasan is confident that it is related to the ongoing cracker controversy.

During one of his recent livestreams, Hasan laughed off claims that the term cracker was a racial slur, owing to its origins which still put the white man in a position of power. However, many believe that the streamer was racist against white people by using a term that differentiated them based on their race and skin color.

Twitter reacts to Hasan's third Twitch ban

Twitter was divided about the cracker controversy when it started. Naturally, when the streamer finally received a ban, Twitter exploded with opinions. Most streamers made fun of the situation, claiming that Twitch's decision was ridiculous.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions @hasanthehun can i say cracker as a white man or am i not allowed to say it as a jew? What are the perimeters? @hasanthehun can i say cracker as a white man or am i not allowed to say it as a jew? What are the perimeters?

Mizkif @REALMizkif @hasanthehun Hasan am I looking like a snack right now? @hasanthehun Hasan am I looking like a snack right now? https://t.co/VqkZR58RxE

daphne @39daph @hasanthehun c slur above r slur on the tierlist now @hasanthehun c slur above r slur on the tierlist now

Fans, too, were highly displeased about the streamer's ban from the platform. Many took to Twitter to call out Twitch for its hypocrisy, pointing out that Twitch did nothing when hate raids attacked BIPOC streamers until streamers protested. However, they were quick when white people felt remotely threatened.

the_answer @system_jolt Hasan Abi vs Twitch Ban?

"Cracker"



white people have never been oppressed by the word cracker?



nelson mandela didn't fight against racism to not be called a n-word or k-word?



words are not actionable?



mandela fought to be able to respond without fear of violence, jail, death? Hasan Abi vs Twitch Ban?"Cracker"white people have never been oppressed by the word cracker?nelson mandela didn't fight against racism to not be called a n-word or k-word?words are not actionable?mandela fought to be able to respond without fear of violence, jail, death?

Michaela Laws @VAMichaelaLaws 2:45 AM. Just clocked out of work. A ban is announced on Twitch for HasanAbi. Reason: For saying "Cracker."



This is why some white people need to be called crackers consistently and without mercy.



The fact the R word is less offensive to Twitch than Cracker is baffling. 2:45 AM. Just clocked out of work. A ban is announced on Twitch for HasanAbi. Reason: For saying "Cracker."This is why some white people need to be called crackers consistently and without mercy.The fact the R word is less offensive to Twitch than Cracker is baffling.

shakira🐇 @chakitwt THEY BANNED HASANABI FOR SAYING CRACKER😹😹 IS THIS A JOKE IM HONESTLY SO SHOCKED RN THEY BANNED HASANABI FOR SAYING CRACKER😹😹 IS THIS A JOKE IM HONESTLY SO SHOCKED RN

Alethea hates 🎄Christmas🎄 @Alethea_Ashton Really, @Twitch ?! You're gonna ban Hasanabi for calling crackers crackers and giving racists a taste of their own medicine?! And I say this as a cracker myself. You are ENABLING systemic racism by coddling your white incel racist audience. DO BETTER!!! Shame on you. Really, @Twitch?! You're gonna ban Hasanabi for calling crackers crackers and giving racists a taste of their own medicine?! And I say this as a cracker myself. You are ENABLING systemic racism by coddling your white incel racist audience. DO BETTER!!! Shame on you.

While the Twitch ban does not affect partner status on the platform, many people still believe it was highly uncalled for and expect Twitch to be this prompt in their actions regarding "real issues."

It is worth noting that the controversial political streamer was anticipating a ban merely hours before he received the hammer from the purple platform.

The controversy began after Twitch banned two of HasanAbi's moderators indefinitely after the streamer referred to a Redditor by calling them a "cracker." It is unclear how long Hasan's ban will last. However, it does not seem like the controversy will die down anytime soon.

