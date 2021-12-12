Pokimane, xQc, and others react as HasanAbi rants against the word "cracker" getting banned on Twitch

HasanAbi has recently been fighting the internet on whether the term "cracker" is a racial slur or not. The word is used in reference to Caucasian/white males, shortened from the term "whip cracker." Hasan recently used the term on his Twitch channel while speaking about a Redditor, which caused two of his moderators to be banned from the platform.

hasanabi @hasanthehun absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur? absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur?

Ever since, HasanAbi has been questioning Twitch regarding the legitimacy of its ban policies, since he believes "cracker" cannot be a racial slur. While many have debated whether streamers should simply refrain from using terms that are in reference to a person's skin color or race, Hasan argues that the term "cracker" still holds the white male in a power of authority based on its origin, and therefore does not qualify as a racial slur.

Twitter reacts as Twitch bans the term "cracker" after HasanAbi uses it on livestream

After Twitch banned the usage of the term "cracker" on its platform, people on Twitter and been debating the topic quite a lot. In addition to Twitter, streamers have also spoken about the issue on Twitch itself.

Streamers like Pokimane and xQc believe that while it is debatable whether the term is a racial slur or not, people should simply refrain from using terms that distinguish between people based on skin color, thereby offending people.

The Twitterati, however, disagrees with this stance. They believe that the term was used to show white supremacy, so it does not really count as a racial slur, even though it refers to a person's skin color.

Grimbo @BraveArcanine Twitch banning people for using the word Cracker lmfao are you out of your mind Twitch banning people for using the word Cracker lmfao are you out of your mind

robbiepea tea lemonade @robbiepeaTTV did twitch REALLY ban people for saying Cracker...as if it's a slur.....yall i HAVE to laugh did twitch REALLY ban people for saying Cracker...as if it's a slur.....yall i HAVE to laugh

twitch when say cracker: 🤬 hasanabi @hasanthehun absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur? absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur? twitch when bot raids say a bunch of slurs: 🥱twitch when say cracker: 🤬 twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… twitch when bot raids say a bunch of slurs: 🥱twitch when say cracker: 🤬 twitter.com/hasanthehun/st…

Twitter users pointed out Twitch's hypocrisy in this matter, bringing up the hate raids that a lot of LGBTQ+ streamers and POC streamers faced not too long ago. They believe that it was hypocritical of Twitch to be so prompt as to ban a term referring to white people when it paid no heed to marginalized communities getting hate on the same platform.

Immy @WrdsUponWaves @hasanthehun Funny how quickly Twitch can move to crack down on the word 'cracker' but dragged their feet when streamers were being harassed by things like hate raids, follow bot attacks, and abused in other ways. @hasanthehun Funny how quickly Twitch can move to crack down on the word 'cracker' but dragged their feet when streamers were being harassed by things like hate raids, follow bot attacks, and abused in other ways.

plazy ☾*✲⋆. @plazynoodles there is something very funny about white people on twitch crying about why "cracker" is a slur but they were extremely quiet and unbothered when bipoc were being targeted in large numbers on their streams with actual vile racism there is something very funny about white people on twitch crying about why "cracker" is a slur but they were extremely quiet and unbothered when bipoc were being targeted in large numbers on their streams with actual vile racism

Owen🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @DaftRedDevil @hasanthehun I don't think it's particularly a bad thing to ban the word cracker in that context but it wasn't necessarily necessary especially when there's bigger issues twitch has and most people who get offended by that word are just racist white people @hasanthehun I don't think it's particularly a bad thing to ban the word cracker in that context but it wasn't necessarily necessary especially when there's bigger issues twitch has and most people who get offended by that word are just racist white people

It just makes you feel a little bummed. @hasanthehun The word cracker doesn’t have hundreds of years of violence behind it. It wasn’t associated with the stripping away of entire race’s humanity and agency.It just makes you feel a little bummed. @hasanthehun The word cracker doesn’t have hundreds of years of violence behind it. It wasn’t associated with the stripping away of entire race’s humanity and agency. It just makes you feel a little bummed.

HasanAbi seems to have stirred up a debate that has the internet divided on its stance. From the looks of it, it doesn't seem like the debate will end anytime soon.

Edited by R. Elahi