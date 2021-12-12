“Is it not?”: Pokimane reacts to HasanAbi’s claim that the word “cracker” is not a racial slur

While sitting next to HasanAbi, someone she's been involved with for a while in one form or another, Pokimane acted surprised when the political streamer claimed that the word cracker isn't a racial slur. As many know, 'cracker' is often used to target people of the white/caucasian race, but HasanAbi sticks to his claim that it isn't a slur at all.

"Cracker is not a slur. Cracker is not a slur. Cracker is not a slur."

HasanAbi repeated this statement to himself several times when reading comments from viewers as Pokimane stuck around in the area. As he continued to emphasize his point, she produced a surprised face and lightly protested.

Pokimane subtly disagrees with HasanAbi's stance on the word 'cracker'

After a moment, Pokimane looked at HasanAbi and almost laughed at his perception of 'cracker,' needing to stop for a second to process what he said.

"It-is it? Is it not?"

A large number of people will agree that cracker is an offensive term when used to target someone who is white. HasanAbi, who leans more to the left in his political agenda, firmly thinks that it doesn't come close to the reciporical word used to target people who identify as black.

"The etymology of the word is different. Like cracker literally means 'whip cracker' it comes from 'whip cracker'. So the power is still in the hands of the white person."

For the rest of the video called 'Normal Slur Defense,' Pokimane remained quiet and didn't speak up to HasanAbi even though she likely thinks otherwise.

hasanabi @hasanthehun absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur? absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur?

Hasan has some first hand experience with this word being a slur, as his mods were banned for using it. Still, he defends his point that cracker isn't a slur, obviously creating some awkward tension between himself and Pokimane.

The video itself is grabbing loads of attention, both good and bad, from viewers on this controversial situation that HasanAbi proudly defends. This isn't the first time that his views have lead to backlash from the streaming community.

