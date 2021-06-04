RiceGum gets annhilated after he vows to “smack the f**k out of HasanAbi” on live stream

During a recent live stream, Brian “Ricegum” Le threatened to physically harm Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, leading to a hilarious reaction from the latter.

The altercation had begun after HasanAbi, “Sodapoppin” Morris, Nick "Nmplol" Polom commented about Adin Ross’ recent surge in popularity during Ludwig Ahgren’s Twitch-couples version of the “Newlyweds” game show.

Ludwig had suggested that Adin Ross blew up due to kissing internet personality “Corinna Kopf” twice, comments that were seen by Ross as disrespectful. HasanAbi had also commented about Adin Ross and his friends, including Ricegum.

HasanAbi claimed that the group had started YouTubing only because they “could not make any friends.” This led to Ricegum threatening to “smack” him, a remark that HasanAbi later made fun of, during a live stream.

Ludwig and his friends’ initial comments about Adin Ross can be viewed in the video below.

During the stream on June 2nd, RiceGum was looking over HasanAbi’s clips in which he spoke about Ross. When he saw HasanAbi commenting that Adin Ross and his friends began their YouTube careers “only because they could not make any friends,” he was obviously angry. RiceGum said the following:

Bro I made this sh*t so I could f**king cash out bro, you’re dumb as f**k bro. I made my YouTube because I f**king wanted to make f**king money, bro. What the f**k don’t you get? I want to retire my parents, I wanted to buy some clothes, I wanted to not work, I wanted to not go to college, I wanted to have really pretty girls around me. It wasn’t because I didn’t have friends. You’re dumb as f**k bro.”

As can be seen, RiceGum claimed that he was on the basketball team, and thus his ten teammates were his friends. He went on to say that he will “smack the f**k out of HasanAbi” for his comments.

However, when Hasan eventually found RiceGum’s clip, he burst into laughter!

“Wait, RiceGum says he will smack the f**k out of me bro? Wait, hold up! He is fucking 5 8”. Wait, how much does he weight? Are you gonna reach dude?”

HasanAbi could not help but hysterically laugh as his Twitch chat ended up agreeing.

It should be noted that Ludwig and Adin Ross have since made up. Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengston called Ludwig and made him speak to Adin Ross. The two ended up having a healthy discussion, as Adin Ross claimed that he has nothing but “respect for Ludwig and his content creator friends.”

