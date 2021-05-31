"Don't disrespect my viewers": The Adin Ross x Ludwig Ahgren feud explained ft. Keemstar, RiceGum, and Sodapoppin

There seems to be drama brewing in Twitch town once again, with streamers Adin Ross and Ludwig Ahgren recently exchanging jibes online.

The making of a simmering feud between the duo has been evident ever since Ludwig referred to Adin as the "king of normies" a couple of weeks back.

Since then, the brewing animosity between the two has spilled over into their respective fandoms, who have often been spotted duking it out online.

Their feud escalated recently after Ludwig, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, and Nick "Nmplol" Polom took a jibe at Adin's distinct brand of content and his viewers.

At one particular juncture during their recent meet-up stream, Sodapoppin quizzically enquired about Adin's sudden burst in popularity, which prompted Ludwig to respond:

"Cause he kissed Corinna Kopf. He had a bunch of connections in the LA scene and he hits a viewer base that you and me will never hit . Our viewer bases are very different but they're still closer than like Adin Ross' viewers. He's bringing in rappers and famous women all to play Roblox. "

Ludwig's comments were backed up by Nmplol, who claimed that Adin's viewers were like "kids in high school" who like rap and wanted to be "cool."

However, the trio's remarks did not sit well with Adin Ross, who was joined by the likes of Daniel "Keemstar" Keem and Bryan "Ricegum" Le in coming up with fiery rebuttals of their own.

Ludwig Ahgren x Adin Ross feud intensifies after recent Twitter exchange goes viral

During his latest stream, Adin Ross responded to Ludwig's recent comments with a rather scathing analysis of the "Subathon King's" fanbase:

"Don't disrespect my viewers like that . You guys literally have hall of fame nerds in your chat that spam "Poggers" , "Omegalaul" the entire stream bro. You guys are unfunny streamers . You guys are not funny at all. Fat pimple-faced four-eyed people with social problems watch you guys bro "

He received support from his close friend and fellow streamer RiceGum who immediately went on the offensive and accused Ludwig and the gang of hating Adin for no reason.

"These fools are stupid as f**k as bro. I'll slap the f**k outta them . That's why you have it on camera but you scared to say it to our face boy. T hat's why you had to hide and say it. Y'all motherf*****s are haters, y'all hating for no reason."

Taking advantage of the simmering feud was none other than Keemstar, who decided to further stoke the fire by calling out Ludwig for going after Adin Ross:

Adin Ross > Twitch nerds — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 31, 2021

"Why are you going after Adin Ross? What did the boy do to you? He didn't do nothing to you alright. And then you're going after his fans saying "Oh the think that they're the cool kids cause they listen to rap. What? May I remind you buddy you blew up for streaming non-stop for like f*****g weeks on end . You want to talk about people's fanbases? Your fanbase is literally j*rking off to you saying poggers while you're sleeping okay, so maybe you should think twice before going after someone's fans!"

In response to Keemstar calling him out, Ludwig came up with a tongue-in-cheek reply as he proceeded to share a picture of himself and his streamer friends with the caption "Poggers":

Despite Ludwig's efforts to potentially nip the feud in the bud, Adin Ross seemed to be having none of it as he shared a screenshot of a recent conversation between him and Ludwig and proceeded to label him an "L nerd" and a "band geek":

FAN - you know everything about me.. shits sad how u hate on me for no reason when I’ve never ever said shit about u but given props for ur subathon and grind. U really r sad for coming at me and my community.



L Nerd, go play your violin 🎻 band geek 🤓



LudwigK pic.twitter.com/iYKpWYr8ZV — adin (@adinross) May 31, 2021

This prompted a cheeky reply from Ludwig, as their Twitter back and forth ferociously raged:

In light of two of Twitch's biggest streamers facing off, one can expect their respective fandoms to retaliate with all guns blazing.

I knew this fateful day was coming.... just not so soon.



The Twitch Civil War: Normies vs LSF Frogs



Adin Ross vs. Ludwig pic.twitter.com/Bld1VK2mCx — YUNGJEFF (@theyungjeff) May 31, 2021

Moreover, with their beef showing no signs of abating just yet, it now remains to be seen who ultimately ends up having the last laugh as Adin Ross and Ludwig Ahgren continue to indulge in a rather intriguing verbal sparring session.