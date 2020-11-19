"BTS is overrated": Twitch streamer Sodapoppin clashes with K-Pop fans over BTS comment

Battle lines have now effectively been drawn between Twitch streamers and K-Pop stans.
Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris recently invoked the ire of numerous BTS fans online after he called the K-Pop sensation "overrated" in a viral tweet.
Of late, K-Pop fans have been locked in an online battle with numerous Twitch streamers such as 39daph. Recently, Sodapoppin triggered one of the largest fan bases in the entire world, the famed BTS Army.
The entire controversy stems from a series of recent tweets where he calls BTS "overrated" and describes K-Pop fans as "cringe."
The entire fiasco didn't just stop there as he went on to throw further shade at them during a Twitch stream. This move invited a lot of hostility from loyal BTS fans.
Sodapoppin Vs BTS ft. Twitter
Sodapoppin is one of the most popular Twitch streamers today, having amassed a stellar following of fans who help him rake in impressive viewership numbers regularly.
He is known for his exploits in games such as World of Warcraft and H1Z1. Of late, he has been streaming titles such as Dead by Daylight, The Pathless, and Apex Legends.
In light of more and other Twitch streamers having a go at K-Pop fans and exposing them for being toxic, Sodapoppin recently further fanned the flames by going after BTS. The seven-member boy band is undoubtedly the biggest and most popular Korean act in the world today.
In the Twitch clip above, he can be seen expressing frustration against K-Pop fans in a rather brazen and smug manner.
"Listen K-Pop fans, I get it, you love K-Pop and it's really fun and awesome , you don't have a lot else going on in your life, but someone like me, I'm rich, I'm famous, I'm handsome, I'm charismatic, I've got way too many friends. "
"I don't have time you know, to f*****g obsess over things like that. I'm sorry, we're just different.........I'm humble as f**k too!"
Sodapoppin's comments succeeded in stoking the fire, as a mob of enraged BTS and K-Pop fans soon took to Twitter to vent their grievances against him.
Here are some of the reactions that incensed BTS fans have had to his tweets.
On the other hand, he also received support from fellow Twitch streamers who continued to troll K-Pop stans by posting similar, controversial remarks.
The feud between Twitch streamers and K-Pop stans that is unfolding has people picking sides between the two groups. It has been labeled both unexpected and entertaining.
