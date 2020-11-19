"BTS is overrated": Twitch streamer Sodapoppin clashes with K-Pop fans over BTS comment

Battle lines have now effectively been drawn between Twitch streamers and K-Pop stans.

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris recently invoked the ire of numerous BTS fans online after he called the K-Pop sensation "overrated" in a viral tweet.

Of late, K-Pop fans have been locked in an online battle with numerous Twitch streamers such as 39daph. Recently, Sodapoppin triggered one of the largest fan bases in the entire world, the famed BTS Army.

The entire controversy stems from a series of recent tweets where he calls BTS "overrated" and describes K-Pop fans as "cringe."

BTS is overrated. — Chance Morris (@Sodapoppintv) November 18, 2020

Listen K-pop fans ,I am going to say it. You are all cringe. Facts. Do you feel thretened by my message? Haha i hope so ,me and the boys will serve justice to this world ,lmao get good. — Chance Morris (@Sodapoppintv) November 19, 2020

The entire fiasco didn't just stop there as he went on to throw further shade at them during a Twitch stream. This move invited a lot of hostility from loyal BTS fans.

Sodapoppin Vs BTS ft. Twitter

Sodapoppin is one of the most popular Twitch streamers today, having amassed a stellar following of fans who help him rake in impressive viewership numbers regularly.

He is known for his exploits in games such as World of Warcraft and H1Z1. Of late, he has been streaming titles such as Dead by Daylight, The Pathless, and Apex Legends.

In light of more and other Twitch streamers having a go at K-Pop fans and exposing them for being toxic, Sodapoppin recently further fanned the flames by going after BTS. The seven-member boy band is undoubtedly the biggest and most popular Korean act in the world today.

In the Twitch clip above, he can be seen expressing frustration against K-Pop fans in a rather brazen and smug manner.

"Listen K-Pop fans, I get it, you love K-Pop and it's really fun and awesome , you don't have a lot else going on in your life, but someone like me, I'm rich, I'm famous, I'm handsome, I'm charismatic, I've got way too many friends. "

"I don't have time you know, to f*****g obsess over things like that. I'm sorry, we're just different.........I'm humble as f**k too!"

Sodapoppin's comments succeeded in stoking the fire, as a mob of enraged BTS and K-Pop fans soon took to Twitter to vent their grievances against him.

Here are some of the reactions that incensed BTS fans have had to his tweets.

Threatened? By a gamer? By someone who is sitting behind a computer screen? A "CEO"?



No. I've never heard of you.

pic.twitter.com/SlKaCkmoaA — yoongi's twin⁷ ⟭⟬ (@JiminieMN) November 19, 2020

you’re such a hater!! you will never be better than bts!! stan bts!! pic.twitter.com/JSvPN58WUn — ‎ ‎ ‎¿ (@dancenatic) November 18, 2020

welp this is just flat out racism — NoLongerTaejin⁷ (@not_taejin) November 18, 2020

U just want attention u just want to cancel pic.twitter.com/DJk1dVN6yx — BTS 💜 kings👑 (@armyblink11stan) November 18, 2020

Jungkook is hotter and more talented then you'll ever be- pic.twitter.com/fZOePIXxp4 — JK ARCHIVE” (@ArchiveofJJK) November 18, 2020

it's always people with no talent who envy successful artists. okay twitch streamer, we get it, your life is sad. pic.twitter.com/DCZwp5ekYy — ًvictory ᴮᴱ (@serenvy) November 18, 2020

and who the hell are you ? pic.twitter.com/HfpGxXGVxR — ᴮᴱjvss⋆mya’s soulmate misses yoongi⁷ (@moonnxflowerr) November 18, 2020

why are twitch streamers always looking for attention? oh that's right bcs their channel's failingpic.twitter.com/o8cBLngeMr — jeeً⁷♡'s thea | 📌 ia (@jkxxcore) November 18, 2020

your life must be really sad to drag the biggest group in the world just so you could have attention — ‎ً naomi⁷ d-1 !! (@97suaIs) November 19, 2020

On the other hand, he also received support from fellow Twitch streamers who continued to troll K-Pop stans by posting similar, controversial remarks.

All Kpop sucks get a job LMAO — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) November 18, 2020

Kpop more like Kfart!!! LOL — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) November 18, 2020

Do KPOP fans realize they are just stuck in the 1990s? Someone introduce them to NSYNC and Backstreet. — Mitch (@MadtownMaverick) November 18, 2020

only someone with a death wish would be brave enough to tweet this — Yuli (@yuliexe) November 18, 2020

Man blackpink’s music really stinks sheesh it’s not good at all — Forest (@ForestWithin) November 18, 2020

I guess they are ok. Could be better. — daphne (@39daph) November 18, 2020

The feud between Twitch streamers and K-Pop stans that is unfolding has people picking sides between the two groups. It has been labeled both unexpected and entertaining.

The Great War of twitch chat v kpop stans — Trio (@teto_0207) November 19, 2020