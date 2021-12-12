"Ban people for using the term Nazi next" Hasanabi slams Twitch for banning "cracker" for being a racial slur

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker has hit back on Twitch after the platform banned two of his moderators for using the word “cracker”.

Earlier, on December 11, 2021, HasanAbi had claimed on Twitter that two of his moderators had been banned from Twitch. The streamer was convinced that they had been suspended for the use of the word “cracker”.

Today, HasanAbi posted another tweet claiming that Reddit had followed suit and the two moderators had been banned there as well. Various content creators such as Imane “Pokimane” Anys claimed that the term is actually racially charged, although HasanAbi posted a lengthy tweet encouraging Twitch to ban the word “nazi” next.

hasanabi @hasanthehun absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur? absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur?

HasanAbi has a problem with Twitch and Reddit for banning his moderators over use of the term “cracker”

HasanAbi had earlier claimed in front of Pokimane that the term “cracker” was not a racial slur. The streamer claimed that the term is not used to target white/Caucasian despite its racial connotations:

"The etymology of the word is different. Like cracker literally means 'whip cracker', it comes from 'whip cracker'. So the power is still in the hands of the white person."

However, Pokimane, Twitch and Reddit seem to disagree, given that two of his moderators were allegedly banned from Twitch for using the term. HasanAbi claimed that one of the mods was brown, while the other one was black.

hasanabi @hasanthehun if you post on reddit you should go to jail. yes this includes myself. if you post on reddit you should go to jail. yes this includes myself.

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime. 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime.

Earlier today, he posted multiple tweets criticizing both Reddit and Twitch. Reddit followed suit by banning the two moderators over the use of the term “cracker”. The streamer compared the situation with the use of the term “gusano.” He then criticized Twitch again and encouraged the platform to ban the term “nazi” next.

hasanabi @hasanthehun hasanabi @hasanthehun anyone who thinks gusano is a racial slur has to start calling it g word going forward. its identical to cracker, redneck or even karen. it represents a certain type of behavior/ political attitude etc anyone who thinks gusano is a racial slur has to start calling it g word going forward. its identical to cracker, redneck or even karen. it represents a certain type of behavior/ political attitude etc lmao the same fucking idiots that tried to turn gusano into “the g word” are trying to do this with cracker on reddit. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… lmao the same fucking idiots that tried to turn gusano into “the g word” are trying to do this with cracker on reddit. twitter.com/hasanthehun/st…

hasanabi @hasanthehun twitch should ban ppl for using the term nazi next. people keep using it against racist white ppl and it’s racially targeted and unacceptable. twitch should ban ppl for using the term nazi next. people keep using it against racist white ppl and it’s racially targeted and unacceptable.

The streamer claimed that the term is used “against racist white people and it’s racially targeted and unacceptable”. The tweet was obviously sarcastic, with HasanAbi wanting to expose what he perceives as an issue, i.e., platforms targeting every term that might sometimes be used against people.

Aztech Dan @AztechDan @kimdrvcuIa @hasanthehun I guess they're banning use of the word "cracker" for being a racial slur. Not sure myself, just what I've gathered. @kimdrvcuIa @hasanthehun I guess they're banning use of the word "cracker" for being a racial slur. Not sure myself, just what I've gathered.

The term “cracker” is also used against white/Caucasian people, just like “nazi”. HasanAbi does not believe that the use of the two terms should lead to action against individuals.

