"It's not even close": xQc urges his community to support smaller streamers

Felix "xQc" Lengyel came out to urge his community of viewers to support and donate to up-and-coming streamers.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, xQc was "Just Chatting" and talking to his viewers about a variety of things as usual. However, nothing was bigger than asking his community to subscribe and donate to small streamers to help them out in their career. He talked about how the revenue stream for streamers has changed recently.

xQc talks to his community about the importance of supporting small streamers

xQc is one of the biggest and most popular streamers on Twitch. At the time of writing this article, the Canadian streamer has more than 88,000 live active subscribers on his Twitch channel. He really knows how the purple platform works and took a little time on his recent stream to encourage his viewers to to improve the support structure on the streaming scene.

xQc started off by saying that he wanted to talk about something really important, something that he doesn't usually bring up. He spoke about doing stuff for his community and mentioned that he'd like to do more for his viewers in terms of giveaways. He told his audience:

"I want to do more stuff to gift stuff to chat. And we could do more stuff like giveaways or small shows where people could win money and stuff like that."

He then went on to add how the landscape of revenue generated from streams has changed considerably in recent times. He noted that he is currently making the most of his revenue on Twitch via sponsorships rather than from subscriptions and donations. He told his viewers:

"There used to be a time when all the revenue and the money that the stream made was people's contributions such as subs, donos, bits. But these days, I'm keeping track, it's not even close anymore. It's... money comes, pretty much, primarily.. insane amounts from corporates."

xQc then corelated that to how this might be adversely affecting small streamers who have much lesser followers or are new to streaming. This is because not all streamers have multiple brand partnerships and sponsorships contributing to their revenue.

This is when xQc made use of his massive following to encourage them to watch and help out smaller creators. He said:

"As much as I do appreciate that you guys are subscribing or whatever, if you guys watch smaller streamers..uh..subscribe to these guys and give your prime to smaller streamers."

A clip of xQc speaking about the matter soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. One fan admired xQc for talking about it and using his reach to help out others.

A few indulged in a debate about why people subscribe to the streamer.

As usual, there were a few who couldn't refrain from joking about xQc's accent and rate of speech.

With the incident still quite recent, more comments are sure to feature on the thread. Despite all the mixed reactions, xQc's talk on the matter might just prove helpful for other streamers.

