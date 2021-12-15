"He turns into a JPEG": Zoil hits back at xQc for 'does he have to go through the door sideways' comment

Zoil is not amused by xQc's comments about his weight, and he made it known to everyone.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Zoil was streaming in the "Just Chatting" section, talking to his audience. He reacted xQc watching his clip where he and Mizkif were hanging out in Mizkif's room. Zoil hit back at the Canadian streamer xQc after hearing what he had to say while watching Zoil and Mizkif.

Zoil retaliates to xQc's comments about his weight in the only way he knows how

In this weird "reactaception" event, Zoil reacted to xQc, reacting to a clip of him and Mizkif. After watching xQc's reaction to the clip, Zoil had some choice words for the popular streamer. He did not hold back and made his thoughts known to xQc.

The clip in question that xQc reacted to was one where Zoil hung out with Mizkif. In the clip, one can notice the difference in height and body between Mizkif and Zoil. Around Zoil, Mizkif looks very short as Zoil stands at a towering height of 6 feet 8 inches. In the clip, Mizkif makes Zoil stand next to the massive door in his room. The door is unusually large, but when Zoil stood next to it, the door appeared to look like a normal one.

xQc, who reacted to the clip, said:

"Oh my god! Does he have to go through the door sideways"

Zoil, who watched xQc's reaction and heard that, wasn't amused. He felt like he had to reply to xQc's statements and went on a hilarious mini-rant. As soon as he heard xQc say that, Zoil held his head in his hands. He then closed the window where he watched xQc reacting to his clip with Mizkif. Then came the time for Zoil to hit back at xQc. He said:

"xQc turns sideways and he turn into a f***ing 2D png bro. What the f**k? Okay? Who the f**k is he talking to? He turns into a jpeg when he turns sideways.

This was a direct reply to xQc making fun of Zoil's size after watching him stand next to Mizkif's massive door. Zoil wasn't done yet, though. He also cleared up any doubts zQc might have had about it. He added:

"No, I don't have to go through it sideways p**sy.

A clip of Zoil's priceless reaction to xQc hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. Fans had their own fun by mocking Zoil in the comments section of the post.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar