"Fun of trying to understand what he is saying": Shroud talks about why he watches xQc's streams

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has finally revealed why he still prefers to watch Felix "xQc" Lengyel's streams to this day.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, the Canadian streamer Shroud played Valorant and talked to his viewers about his affinity for xQc's streams. Shroud revealed that he finds xQc hard to understand at times, which adds to the fun of watching the former professional Overwatch player.

Shroud was recently streaming Valorant on his Twitch channel when he admitted to his fans that he watched fellow streamer xQc's livestreams. The former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player turned full-time Twitch streamer told his viewers that he watched xQc despite his struggles to understand the latter.

Shroud watched a professional Valorant tournament while livestreaming on Twitch as he engaged and talked to his viewers about random topics. During the stream, Shroud also talked about different TV shows. Shroud was asked about the very popular British crime-drama series "Peaky Blinders".

"Peaky Blinders" is a well-known series that revolves around a man called Thomas Shelby, the leader of a gang named Peaky Blinders based out of Birmingham in the UK. Due to the setting of the show and what it is about, the characters have heavy accents. Shroud talked about how it was hard for him to understand the accents, making it difficult to watch.

xQc @xQc DECIDED TO WAKE UP AND FIGHT THE WOODEN DRESSER AND GOT CLAPPED. GOOD MORNING DECIDED TO WAKE UP AND FIGHT THE WOODEN DRESSER AND GOT CLAPPED. GOOD MORNING https://t.co/uQ0txByWSU

As Shroud talked about the show being difficult to understand, one of his viewers pointed out that he still watches xQc's streams. This was a reference to an ongoing meme in the community about how some find it difficult to understand xQc due to his accent and rapid pace of speaking. Shroud, however, defended his fellow streamer when he said:

"You watch xQc because it's the fun of trying to understand what he is saying

Shroud then continued to talk about the TV show and expressed his thoughts on it. He told his fans:

"When you watch like a TV show and you can't understand what they're saying, then what's the point of watching that TV show. Do you know what I mean? Unless the point of the TV show is to not understand what they're saying. But I don't think that's the case with Peaky Blinders.

A clip of Shroud talking about xQc soon hit the famous LivestreamFails Reddit page, where fans will get to have their own say about xQc and the TV show.

