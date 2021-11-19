"Fix your dogs**t f**ing client": Destiny slams League of Legends devs Riot Games immediately after they gift Twitch subs

American streamer Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II slammed game developer Riot Games for League of Legends and its client.

During a recent livestream on Twitch where streamer Destiny was playing League of Legends, he criticized the popular game's developers Riot Games for their client. The streamer said that the client made it easier for users to spam him with friend requests between games.

Destiny airs his frustration regarding the League of Legends client

Destiny, who recently played League of Legends on his livestream, was gifted 250 subs. The subs turned out to be from the League of Legends official account.

Destiny pointed out that he was gifted 250 subs by "League of Legends" on the purple platform. The first thing he did was thank them for their gift. However, the streamer wasn't sure if it was the official League of Legends account that had gifted the subs as he said:

"Is that the... that's not the official League of Legends account, is it?

The streamer then checked the account's legitimacy and read out the description to see if it was an official account. It did turn out that it was the actual League of Legends account, and he had just been gifted subs by the developers of the game: Riot Games.

After realizing this, Destiny then thanked them again for gifting him the subs. However, the streamer did have some choice words for the developers about the online game. He let them know that he was far from happy about the situation with the game's client.

Destiny remarked that the client allowed friend requests to be sent during games, making it inconvenient for players to play. His exact words were a bit sterner as he was very open about his disappointment with the condition of the game when he said:

"Fix your dogs**it f***ing client that makes it so that people can spam me with f***ing friend requests in between games.

Many others in the community echoed destiny's thoughts. When the clip hit the LivestreamFail Reddit page, the comments were filled with people praising the streamer for talking about the game's state of affairs, with some even pointing out that the client isn't the only problem with the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The state of the game's client has been a meme in the League of Legends community for many years. Even though the game itself is updated regularly, the client has only ever seen one big overhaul. Destiny isn't the only streamer to call out the issue, as others like Tyler "tyler1" Steinkamp have been quoted as calling Riot Games "a joke of a company" in the past.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha