League of Legends fans voice frustrations over imbalanced “objective bounties” in pre-season 2022

League of Legends’ pre-season 2022 introduced a wide variety of changes to the game.

Amongst those tweaks, the primary object of criticism has been the newly introduced objective bounties. They were added to provide a means for teams losing out badly a chance to come back into the match.

Sekkonds @4Sekkonds objective bounty needs out btw @riotgames like it doesnt feel like winning when u simply take over split map and earn double or triple the gain from enemy team by doing nothing objective bounty needs out btw @riotgames like it doesnt feel like winning when u simply take over split map and earn double or triple the gain from enemy team by doing nothing https://t.co/hVLa4JwxHT

However, the issue is that these bounties in League of Legends allow the losing team to amass a gargantuan lead quickly. This is making things sort of unfair for the ally team that has worked hard to arrive at a winning position.

League of Legends players feel that objective bounties are one of the worst changes in pre-season 2022

Objective bounties are quite a unique concept added to the game with the latest pre-season update. These bounties trigger whenever one team has a substantial gold lead over their enemies.

The game adds additional gold to objectives such as dragons, barons, towers, and the herald. If the losing team manages to take these objectives on the map, they get a lot of gold, helping even the playing field.

Jakub Viceník @dreedy_lol After reading twitter I didn’t think it can be that bad but objective bounties are the most unbalanced thing ever wtf After reading twitter I didn’t think it can be that bad but objective bounties are the most unbalanced thing ever wtf

The problem is that these bounties are currently triggering even if one of the teams has a 1500 or 2000 gold lead. This much gold lead is negligible, and it is a reward for a team that has played well to put their opposition behind in the early stages of the game.

Medic @MedicCasts Losing in league now means that you win because of objective bounties.



Let me be the first to congratulate LCS or LEC on winning Worlds 2022 Losing in league now means that you win because of objective bounties.Let me be the first to congratulate LCS or LEC on winning Worlds 2022

Apart from that, the gold that players get when objective bounties are claimed is enormous. If one side has a mere 1500 gold lead and the enemy claims an objective bounty, it shoots up the lead for the enemy by double that amount.

Adam @LIDERlol first day of preseason and i can tell you that objective bounty is the worst thing ever invented first day of preseason and i can tell you that objective bounty is the worst thing ever invented

In other words, good League of Legends gamers are getting punished for that. In fact, several players are losing games from winning positions, as the objective bounties are proving to be a nuisance.

The team that had lost everything initially suddenly ends up with significant items under their belt, which almost feels unfair to many. Therefore, fans criticized Riot Games across the world, claiming that the objective bounties are worthless.

The community has even come up with jokes claiming that losing a game early in League of Legends is the only way to win it in the end. This is because the traditional methods like winning in lanes, getting a gold lead, controlling objectives, and other actions mean nothing due to the imbalanced objective bounties.

Fans feel that they should either be reworked or removed altogether. The developers have responded to this, claiming that the objective bounties in League of Legends are a bit overtuned.

They have identified a few issues based on feedback from the players and will fix the problem as soon as possible.

