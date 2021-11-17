League of Legends' Debonair 2.0 skins: Lore, expected price, release date, and more

The League of Legends team is moving forward with another set of skins that compliment the lore surrounding the Debonair pack already in place. Jayce, Galio, Vi, and Ezreal already have a Debonair skin, and they've had them for a while. Riot has been focusing on Arcane, the new animated series featuring Jayce, Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, and others having a skin set that closely resembles that type of artistic flair that pairs well with what they are producing.
Season 12 is about to begin as Season 11 fades away in terms of Ranked queues and general patch notes. The next patch that Riot will release for League of Legends will feature the Debonair 2.0 skins for players to check out and take on the Rift.
Details for League of Legends' latest skin set that'll come with the next patch
From what Riot has leaked and confirmed, seven champions will receive a Debonair skin, tallying the total at 11 overall. Brand, Draven, LeBlanc, Leona, Malzahar, Master Yi, and Zed will all have a skin added to their cosmetic pool that suits them up in a clean, green appearance headed into Season 12.
Most skins that League of Legends releases recently hover around 1350 RP in terms of cost, so expect the Debonair skins to stick to that number. However, in most League of Legends sets, at least one skin stands out from the others and rises to 1820 RP, reaching the Legendary category instead of the Epic range where the 1350 skins are.
League of Legends' PBE version allows players to test out the Debonair 2.0 skins already, and while there's not a confirmed release date for everyone, expect them to trickle through in the next major patch. Riot usually releases a big patch every couple of weeks, so look for them within the next month.
Patch 11.23 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, November 17, to dish out the League of Legends Preseason changes for Season 12. Riot could distribute the Debonair skins then, but the more likely story is that they'll come with Patch 11.24 at a later date.
Here's an in-depth look at each of the Debonair 2.0 skins:
Debonair Brand
Expected price: 1350 RP
Debonair Draven
Expected price: 1350 RP
Debonair LeBlanc
Expected price: 1350 RP
Debonair Leona & Malzahar
Expected prices: 1350 RP
Debonair Master Yi
Expected price: 1350 RP
Debonair Zed
Expected price: 1350