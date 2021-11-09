League of Legends patch 11.23 early notes: All Item and Rune changes in preseason 12 update

League of Legends patch 11.23 will be bringing in preseason 12, where Riot Games will tinker with extensive balance updates along with adding new mechanics.

As mentioned by the developers, the new season will add two new Drakes, along with new Mythic Items and Runes. Additionally, there will be significant tweaks to some existing items as well, the changes to which have already made their way to the PBE test servers.

Phlox @RiotPhlox No patch preview today since 11.23 will be just preseason content.



Preseason throws the meta so up in the air that doing smaller balance changes to a individual champion or whatever isn't really worth it. We'll be touching outliers and following up on preseason in 11.24 though! No patch preview today since 11.23 will be just preseason content. Preseason throws the meta so up in the air that doing smaller balance changes to a individual champion or whatever isn't really worth it. We'll be touching outliers and following up on preseason in 11.24 though!

According to Surrender@20, items like Doran’s Ring, Horizon Focus, and Sunfire Aegis will receive extensive updates to their base stats and numbers. Runes like Lethal Tempo and Glacial Augment will also get some updates, while First Strike gets added to the Inspiration treeline.

Here is a list of all the Item and Rune updates that hit the League of Legends PBE for the patch 11.23 cycle.

League of Legends patch 11.23 preview

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Some recipe changes to Horizon Focus and Shadow Flame, they both build from Horizon Focus now, no changes to stats or passives. Some recipe changes to Horizon Focus and Shadow Flame, they both build from Horizon Focus now, no changes to stats or passives. https://t.co/WOKlx2I3fw

It’s important to note that all the changes listed below are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final League of Legends patch. The PBE server is the test server where Riot tinkers with balance changes, and these updates, officially making their way, will depend on how well they are currently fairing in the game.

1) Items

Doran’s Ring

[Removed] Siphon passive

[Added] Drain: Restore 0.75 Mana every second. Damaging an enemy champion increases this amount to 1.25 Mana every second for 10 seconds. If you can’t gain Mana, restore 50% of the value as Health instead.

Archangel’s Staff

Recipe changed: [Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand + 950g]

AP lowered from 65 to 60

[New] +200 Health

[Changed] “Awe: Gain Ability Haste equal to 0.5% bonus mana.”

Seraph’s Embrace

AP increased from 65 to 80

[New] +250 Health

[Changed] “Awe: Gain Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana.”

Zeke’s Convergence

Passive damage lowered from [30 - 70 (based on level) + 1.5% Health + 7.5% Ability Power] to [30 - 70 (based on level)]

Sunfire Aegis

Combine cost increased from 600 to 700

[Total cost unchanged due to Aegis of the Legion’s cost decrease]

Armor increased from 30 to 35

MR increased from 30 to 35

Passive damage increased from [12 - 30 (based on level) + 1% bonus Health] to [20 - 40 (based on level) + 1% bonus Health]

[Mythic passive changed] Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist and 50 Health.

Aegis of the Legion

Combine cost lowered from 750 to 650

Total cost lowered from 1500 to 1400

Knight’s Vow

Base health regen lowered from 300% to 150%

[Passive changed] “Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of damage they take to you and heal for 8% of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%.

Winter’s Approach

[Passive changed] Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability or Attack to consume a charge and gain 3 bonus Mana , doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 Mana at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter. Gain a new Mana Charge every 8 seconds (max 4).

Void Staff

Cost increased from 2700 to 2800

Combine cost increased from 600 to 700

AP lowered from 70 to 65

Magic pen increased from 40% to 45%

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Total cost increased from 2900 to 3000

Combine cost increased from 700 to 800

Hextech Alternator

Recipe changed: [Amp Tome + Ruby Crystal + 215g]

AP lowered from 40 to 25

Hextech Rocketbelt

Recipe changed: [Blasting Wand + Hextech Alternator + Amp Tome + 865g]

Locket of the Iron Solari

Combine cost increased from 200 to 300

[Total cost unchanged due to Aegis of the Legion’s cost decrease]

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Total cost lowered from 3300 to 3200

[Due to Aegis of the Legion’s cost decrease]

Force of Nature

MR increased from 60 to 70

[Passive changed] “Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max 6) for 5 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks.”

[New Passive] Dissipate: While at 6 stacks of Steadfast, take 20% reduced magic damage and gain 10% increased Move Speed.

One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second.

Horizon Focus

Recipe changed: [Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + Ruby Crystal + 850g]

AP lowered form 115 to 85

[New] +150 Health

[New] +15 Ability Haste

[Passive changed] Hypershot: Damaging a champion with a non-targeted Ability at over 700 range or Slowing or Immobilizing them Reveals them and increases their damage taken from you by 10% for 6 seconds.

Cosmic Drive

Recipe changed: [Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Ruby Crystal + 850g]

AP lowered from 80 to 75

Health increased from 500 to 250

Ability Haste increased from 20 to 30

[New] +5% Movespeed

[Passive changed] Spelldance: Damaging a champion with 3 separate Attacks or Spells grants 20% Move Speed (decaying to 10%) and 40 Ability Power until exiting champion combat.

Night Harvester

Recipe changed: [Blasting Wand + Hextech Alternator + Amp Tome + 865g]

Shadowflame

AP increased from 80 to 100

Everfrost

Recipe changed: [Kindlegem + Lost Chapter + Amp Tome + 265g]

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 2800

AP lowered from 80 to 70

Mythic passive AP lowered from 15 to 10

Frostfire Gauntlet

Passive damage changed from [12 - 30 (based on level) + 1% bonus Health] to [12 + 1% bonus Health]

[Passive changed] “Snowbind: Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds and deal (20 - 100 +0.5% max Health for Melee champions/10-50 +0.25% max Health for ranged champions) bonus magic damage to all enemies in the area (4s cooldown, 6s cooldown for ranged champions). Enemies that move across the field are Slowed by 25% for melee champions and 12.5% for ranged champions (increased by your max Health).”

Turbo Chemtank

[Removed] Immolate passive

[New Passive] Refuel: Moving and dealing damage fills up the

Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals 40-120 (+1% max Health, + 3% Move Speed) magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 175% against jungle monsters).

[Mythic passive changed] Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste and 50 Health.

Duskblade of Drakktharr

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 3100

Combine cost lowered form 3200 to 3100

Passive damage changed from [65 + 25% bonus Attack Damage] to [75 + 30% bonus Attack Damage for melee / 55 + 25% bonus Attack Damage for ranged]

Eclipse

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 3100

Combine cost lowered from 850 to 750

Passive cooldown changed from [8s cooldown, 16s cooldown for ranged champions] to [6s cooldown, 16s cooldown for ranged champions]

Prowler’s Claw

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 3100

Combine cost lowered from 1000 to 900

Active damage increased from [65 + 25% bonus Attack Damage] to [75 + 30% bonus Attack Damage]

Abyssal Mask

Recipe changed: [Kindlegem + Spectre's Cowl + 650g]

Health increased from 400 to 450

2) Runes

First Strike (Inspiration Keystone)

Back on the PBE for more testing! Check out this QGT post for the full rundown!

Attacks or abilities against an enemy champion within 0.25s of entering champion combat grants 5 gold and First Strike for 3 seconds, causing you to deal 10% extra damage against champions, and granting 100% (70% for ranged champions) of bonus damage dealt as gold.

Cooldown: 25-15

Lethal Tempo (Precision Keystone)

[New]

Gain 15% (Melee) or 5% (Ranged) Attack Speed for 6 seconds when you attack an enemy champion. This effect stacks up to 90% (Melee) or 30% (Ranged). While this effect fully stacked, your attack speed can exceed 2.5 and you gain 50 (Melee) or 100 (Ranged) Attack Range.

Glacial Augment (Inspiration Keystone)

[New]

Immobilizing an enemy champion will cause 3 glacial rays to emanate from them towards you and other nearby champions, creating frozen zones for 3 (+ 100% of the immobilizing effect’s duration) seconds that slow enemies for 35% (+5% per 10% Heal and Shield Power) (+2% per 100 Ability Power) (+2% per 100 bonus Attack Damage) and reduce their damage by 15% against your allies (not including yourself).

25s cooldown.

