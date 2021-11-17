League of Legends Arcane Act III: What can we expect in terms of story and progression?

The third and final act of League of Legends Arcane will premiere live on November 20, 2021.

This act is set to be the one that ties everything together and reveals every possible mystery that has developed over the past two acts. So there is a lot that fans can expect from the closing act of League of Legends’ Arcane.

Act III of Arcane is also supposed to bring the characters to a level that is close to their counterparts in the original League of Legends lore. This way fans will be able to tie up their stories and understand both their pasts as well as their possible futures.

A brief overview of everything that fans can expect from the final act of League of Legends’ Arcane

Arcane’s Act III will obviously feature all of the characters that have been developed over the past two weeks. However, after a very slow Act II, fans can expect things to heat up right from the first episode of Act III.

This act will ideally give shape to the characters and provide a final form to all of them. Not just that, but if rumors are correct, then Act III will also serve as a stepping stone for a potential second season of League of Legends’ Arcane.

Character-wise predictions for Act III

Vi

Vi will be the star of the show in Act III (Image via League of Legends)

Vi will obviously be the main character of the final act. She will uncover the mysteries of Jinx and also do everything in her power to stop Silco. She will probably meet Jayce through Caitlyn and receive her Hextech powered gauntlets.

Jinx

Jinx will descend into madness even further in Act III (Image via League of Legends)

Jinx will probably descend into madness even further in Act III. Her short meeting with Vi in Act II will probably leave an even deeper scar and the last bit of emotion left within her will be wiped off.

This is the second time Vi left her and that will be hard for her to digest, despite the fact that it was none of their faults.

Jayce

Jayce's life is set to be turned upside down in Act III (Image via League of Legends)

Jayce’s life will turn upside down as he will probably not find Viktor by himself anymore. If rumors are correct, Mel is using him to achieve her own needs. Therefore, he will find it hard to balance his life even further.

Furthermore, incidents will happen where he will be forced to pick up a weapon, the hammer in particular powered by the Hextech gems.

Caitlyn

Caitlyn's relationship with Vi will only grow stronger in Act III (Image via League of Legends)

Caitlyn will probably grow a very strong bond with Vi in Act III. In fact, she will probably be the reason behind Vi getting her gauntlets and also becoming an enforcer in Piltover. She herself will walk down the path of becoming the next sheriff in Piltover.

Ekko

Leader of the Firelight gang is assumed to be Ekko (Image via League of Legends)

Ekko’s situation is a bit complicated as rumors suggest he is the leader of the Firelight gang. If that is indeed the case, then Ekko has already found the Hextech gem and he can finally make his machine that bends time.

Viktor

Viktor will have significant transformation in Act III (Image via League of Legends)

Viktor met with Singed in Act II and it is clear that he will try his best to remain alive. Viktor will probably manage to stabilize the Hextech core and also build his signature mechanized body.

Silco

Silco's story will come to an end in Act III (Image via League of Legends)

Silco will probably meet his demise in the end. In all probability, Vi and Caitlyn will defeat him and thereby the story of two brothers (Silco and Vander) will come to an end.

Apart from the above mentioned characters, Singed and Heimerdinger will probably get some screen presence too. However, the extent to which they will play a part in the narrative is tough to say. Singed in all probability will help Viktor to solve the mysteries of the Hextech core.

