League of Legends Arcane Act III: Release date, expected reveals, and more

League of Legends Arcane’s final Act will be released in the coming days.
This Act will probably close the current story and provide some plot points that will help set up a platform for a second season. Arcane’s Act I and II have been quite good, but there are a lot of questions that have been left unanswered.
While a few things can be predicted from the previous Acts, there might be a lot of surprises still waiting. So fans can expect an explosive ending to one of the biggest ever projects in the League of Legends universe.
Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding Arcane’s final Act
Arcane’s last and final Act will officially be released on November 20. It is set to contain episodes 7, 8, and 9 and will be the final three of the series. Act III will provide a few conclusive answers to the ongoing storyline.
It might also develop a framework for a potential Season 2 in the coming years. This is obviously a prediction as there is a possibility a new season might be based on an entirely new location.
In fact, a Season 2 of League of Legends’ Arcane might never come, although the massive success of Season 1 might prompt Riot Games to make one regardless.
A few predictions for League of Legends Arcane Act III
Arcane’s Act III will probably continue on the relationship between Caitlyn and Vi. Those two have been an integral part of Act II, and their future will be more or less settled in the final Act of the series.
Jayce’s life will change massively, as he will pick up a weapon (the hammer in all probability) and use the hextech gem to power it. In all likelihood, Vi will receive her gauntlets from Jayce as well.
Jinx’s descent into complete madness will probably be focused on even further as she struggles to fight her inner demons. Her sister’s relationship with Caitlyn might prove to be a catalyst that fuels it even further.
Viktor finally met with Singed in the final episode of Act II. Therefore, there is a huge possibility that he will be making the mechanized suit that he is known for in League of Legends. He will finally solve the problem of the Hextech core and find out the secrets to immortality.
Finally, there is a possibility that Ekko will make his appearance once again in Act III. Several fans feel that the leader of the Firelight gang is Ekko. If that is true, then it will be revealed for sure.
Either way, League of Legends fans are in for a treat in the closing Act of Arcane Season 1.
Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author.