League of Legends’ long-awaited MMORPG, Ruined King is now available on PC and consoles

The highly anticipated, Ruined King MMORPG (massively multiplayer online roleplaying game) based on the League of Legends universe is finally out for players to experience.

After months of waiting, the game is finally available for purchase on PC and consoles. The developers, Riot Forge, did not specify a release date throughout their promotions, except for a small announcement about showcasing gameplay a week ago.

It seems that they had a massive surprise planned for their fans as immediately after the gameplay showcase, they made the game available on all platforms.

Riot Forge’s Ruined King is a story that revolves in one of the most notorious locations within League of Legends, Bilgewater

Ruined King primarily focuses on Miss Fortune and Illaoi, both of whom are residents of Bilgewater. Along with Yasuo, Ahri, Braum and Pyke, they fight to stop the Ruined King from spreading mayhem in Bilgewater.

Ruined King is more than just an ordinary RPG game. It is focused towards the growth of each individual character present. It is a struggle for Miss Fortune and Illaoi as they try their best to stop the Ruined King. However, the rest of the characters will also have their own stories to tell.

Ahri will try to hold back her inner demon, while Yasuo will continue to struggle against his past. However, both of them will be helping each other in an effort to stand strong while fighting against their inner selves as well as the Ruined King.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Ruined King is now available, here are the prices Ruined King is now available, here are the prices https://t.co/ino1tlrTRC

Ruined King is a game that is not only meant for League of Legends fans, but for everyone who has genuine love for MMORPGs. This game showcases characters from a point of view that nobody has ever known or thought about.

It is not just about the lore, as the game has a very unique combat system as well. Players need to strategize well and plan their skill usage in order to gain an advantage in battle.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ruined King is currently available for purchase on Steam, Epic Games Store and Gog store for PC players. Aside from that, it is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well. Longtime League of Leagends players have a new way to feel the depth of the lore that exists within the League of Legends Universe thanks to Ruined King.

Edited by Danyal Arabi