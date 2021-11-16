How many total episodes are in Arcane? Netflix's LoL animated show running time, length and more

Arcane is Riot Games’ first animated series that is set in the League of Legends Universe and is available to stream on Netflix. Arcane fans are slightly confused with respect to the number of episodes that will be released and the release dates as well.

As of now, there are nine episodes, six of which have been released so far. The show is split into three acts, each comprising three episodes.

Arcane length, running time and Act 3 release dates

Arcane is an animated series by Riot Games that revolves around characters from the League of Legends universe. It is a Netflix exclusive and is a highly anticipated show that is loved by the League of Legends fan base.

There was some confusion within the Arcane fan base regarding the length and release dates of the episodes. Arcane has confirmed that the show will have nine episodes in total, broken into three segments, Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3. As of now, Arcane has released the first six episodes. The rest of the episodes will be released simultaneously on November 20, 2021.

Arcane @arcaneshow



New episodes of



Act 2 | Nov 13 at 12:00 AM PT

Act 3 | Nov 20 at 12:00 AM PT



Watch on @Netflix 🌌 Welcome to the era of LEGENDS.New episodes of #Arcane release Saturdays at midnight Pacific🌙Act 2 | Nov 13 at 12:00 AM PTAct 3 | Nov 20 at 12:00 AM PTWatch on @Netflix 🌌 riot.com/ArcaneNetflix Welcome to the era of LEGENDS. New episodes of #Arcane release Saturdays at midnight Pacific🌙 Act 2 | Nov 13 at 12:00 AM PTAct 3 | Nov 20 at 12:00 AM PTWatch on @Netflix 🌌 riot.com/ArcaneNetflix https://t.co/hNzXApyiCL

The length of each episode in Arcane varies by a few minutes. The average size of an episode is 42 minutes. Therefore, the overall running time of Arcane will be about 380 minutes, or 6 hours and 20 minutes. As of now, Riot Games has not revealed anything regarding another season.

Where to watch Arcane

This show is produced by Riot Games and Fortiche, a French animation studio. The show is a Netflix exclusive, and fans can watch Arcane on the aforementioned streaming platform.

Arcane synopsis

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arcane is a show that is set in the League of Legends universe and deals with the balance between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed, dystopian grounds of Zaun. Piltover is known as the “city of progress” across the whole of Runeterra. The balance is threatened with the creation of Hextech, allowing people to harness and control magical energy. This story is all about the two League champions and the power that will differentiate them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar