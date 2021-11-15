Ranking all the Arcane champions in the Legends of Runeterra meta

Legends of Runeterra is perhaps the best place where fans of Netflix's Arcane web series will be able to enjoy the lore and the champions who have been shown in the series.

The Arcane web series from Netflix has been a massive hit and is the highest-ranked Netflix original production of all time. In addition, it has set a strong benchmark for what a movie or web series adaptation of a video game should look like.

However, based on season 1, Arcane features Legends of Runeterra champions from the Piltover and Zaum region. So far, seven Legends of Runeterra champions have been shown in the web series, including Jayce, the latest champion in the game.

Let's see how each of these seven champions is doing at the present Between Worlds ranked meta in Legends of Runeterra and find out which Arcane champion you can play competitively.

From bottom to top: How the Arcane champions are positioned in the current Legends of Runeterra ranked meta

7) Jinx

Jinx is a very straightforward champion in Legends of Runeterra, and if we evaluate her honestly, the hotshot of Arcane web series could do a bit better. Maybe with the web series, we can see her receive a future buff that makes her stronger, but for now, Jinx does not do too well in the Legends of Runeterra ranked meta.

6) Viktor

Viktor, like Jinx, needs a bit more love at the moment in Legends of Runeterra. Viktor's ability to Augment is geared towards powering Viktor and other cards with similar capabilities. However, abilities like Lurk, who does a similar thing, do it more consistently and better in the current ranked season.

5) Ekko

Ekko works well in Legends of Runeterra for players who love to play with complex decks. Like his character in the Arcane web series, Ekko's abilities in Legends of Runeterra are designed similarly. Ekko can manipulate time and hit opponents in ways they would never have foreseen with several hidden tricks up his sleeves.

4) Vi

Vi is one of the pivotal characters in the Arcane web series, and she does pretty well in Legends of Runeterra, even if she is not in tier one. Her challenger ability and attacking buffs help players use her to clear tall cards and effectively break the backbone of the opponent's deck.

3) Heimerdinger

If you want to create stuff that scares opponents, Heimerdinger is the way to go. The maker of Piltover and Zaum has recently risen in the rankings thanks to another Arcane champion, Jayce. Heimerdinger is also Elusive, which makes him unblockable by non-Elusive characters.

2) Caitlyn

If you enjoy Teemo in Legends of Runeterra, you will love Caitlyn and her Flash Bombs in the game. She was added to the game as part of Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, and her flash bombs work unpredictably. If you enjoy decks that rely on RNG, Caitlyn Teemo is an excellent deck that players can try.

1) Jayce

The handsome council member from Arcane and developer of Hextech has been doing extremely well in the ranked meta in Legends of Runeterra. He forms two formidable decks with Heimerdinger in one and Lux in another. If you want to craft a deck with an Arcane champion and is also viable competitively, Jayce should be a part of it.

