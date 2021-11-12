Top 5 Arcane Champions in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra brought in several additions to the digital collectible card game (CCG) with patch 2.19.0, with a significant one being the start of Riot X Arcane in the game.

Riot X Arcane is a crossover event hosted by Riot Games across all its releases. It is an animated series based in the Runeterra universe and is available on many platforms, including Netflix. The Arcane series has won massive plaudits from viewers and has also won over people who have never played any game belonging to the universe.

Naturally, with the Arcane series in the hype, Legends of Runeterra offers a great chance for its players to play out champions from the series itself. The list below does not compare directly between the champions. Instead, all of them shine in their respective decks, and this list is merely a collection of champions featured in Arcane and who can do well in Legends of Runeterra.

5 Arcane Champions players can try in Legends of Runeterra

5) Heimerdinger

The Little Scientist makes an appearance in Season 1, Episode 2 of the Arcane series. In Legends of Runeterra, Heimerdinger forms a great combination of spell-heavy decks.

Heimerdinger card stats (Image via Riot Games)

With his ability to create turrents at equal cost as the spell card being played, Heimerdinger helps do two things simultaneously: flood the board and enjoy the effects of the spells. As a result, he is a highly useful Arcane champion in Legends of Runeterra.

4) Vi

Vi is one of the two main pillars of the Arcane series, as the series starts with her and Jinx. The series does great justice to her lore as we see a rough and tough teenager.

Vi card stats (Image via Riot Games)

In Legends of Runeterra, Vi depends on other cards to buff her up. Her challenger grants her the ability to play effectively depending on the opponent's tactics. There are better champions in the game, but Vi is an entertaining option if a player wants more fun and less meta.

3) Jinx

The other half of the two main characters, Powder becomes Jinx, probably because she jinxes everything. Being looked down upon, Jinx showed off her shooting skills in Episode 2, which was the first testament to her abilities in the Runeterra universe.

Jinx card stats (Image via Riot Games)

Jinx is a very straightforward champion in Legends of Runeterra. She has a quick attack that makes her great on decks focussed around clearing the opponent's board before finishing the job.

2) Jayce

Jayce first appears in Episode 2 and is ostracized for attempting to create magic. However, his firm faith in Arcane, the same thing that saved his mother, was the main reason for his experiments that were deemed mad by many.

Jayce is incidentally the latest champion to be added to Legends of Runeterra. His ability and effects make him ideal for spell-heavy decks, and he forms a great combination with Lux.

1) Caitlyn

Caitlyn was present with Jayce in the same building when it went off in Arcane's Episode 2.

Caitlyn was added to Legends of Runeterra by Beyond the Bandlewood expansion. She is a better version of what Teemo does and has been doing well in the meta. With her Flashbomb Traps, the opponent finds it very difficult to predict the potential damage, which helps the player win the match in Legends of Runeterra.

