Full list of rewards that players can obtain from Legends of Runeterra The Path of Champions Event Pass

Legends of Runeterra has added a host of new items with the latest patch, 2.19.0. The game has got an all-new game mode, champion, and an event pass.

Legends of Runeterra's newest pass is called the Path of Champions Event Pass. Path of Champions is the latest content expansion that brings an all-new complete PVE game mode. It will let Legends of Runeterra players play on story-rich missions in the shoes of their favorite champions from Piltover and Zaum.

With the new event pass having great rewards on both paid and free paths, let's look at the full list of rewards available on each step.

All the rewards players can get from the Path of Champions Event Pass in Legends of Runeterra

Node 1 Hextech Beast 3 x Hextech Handler (Free)

Node 2: Eye of Zaun icon

Node 3: Eye of Zaun

Node 3: 3 x Rare Wildcards (Free)

Node 4: 1 x Platinum Chest

Node 5: Prismatic Rewards

Node 6: Caitlyn Sticker (Free)

Node 7: 1 x Platinum Chest

Node 7: Hextech Minion

Node 8: Prismatic Rewards (Free)

Node 9: Hextech Crystal

Node 10: A Tale of Two Sisters icon

Node 11: Detective Pup.

Node 12: Prismatic Rewards

Node 13: 3 x Epic Wildcards (Free)

Node 13: Prismatic Rewards

Node 14: The Defender of Tomorrow card back

Node 15: Vi sticker

Node 16: 3 x Albus Ferros (Free)

Node 17: 1 x Diamond Chest

Node 18: Above the Clouds icon

Node 18: Hextech Poro (Free)

Node 19: Prismatic Rewards

Node 20: Jinx sticker

Node 21: 1 x Champion Wildcard (Free)

Node 22: 1 x Diamond Chest

Node 22: Prismatic Rewards

Node 23: Above the Clouds card back (Free)

Node 24: Hextech Dragonling

Node 25: 1 x Diamond Chest

Node 26: 1 x Champion Wildcard (Free)

Node 27: 1 x Prismatic Jayce

Node 28: 1 x Prismatic Jinx (Free)

Node 28: Hextech Drake

All items that do not have 'Free' mentioned beside them can only be obtained by buying the premium pass in Legends of Runeterra. Players who unlock the Premium Pass will be able to get three copies of the newest champion, Jayce (wild cards+ prismatic version from the pass).

Both Path of Champions and the themed event pass are great additions to Legends of Runeterra. Players are delighted to see another event pass as there hasn't been one since the Bandlewood pass. All Legends of Runeterra players can play and complete the pass, and they have more than 27 days to complete it.

