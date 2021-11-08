Legends of Runeterra: What are the expectations from the upcoming champion - Jayce

Legends of Runeterra get new champions from the Runeterra universe from time to time, and the title is soon going to welcome another champion in the form of Jayce in its upcoming patch 2.19.0.

In Legends of Runeterra, champions form the backbone of the deck. While players have followers and spell cards, the synergy and success of the deck often relies on how effectively champion cards are being played.

Several champions from Runeterra are already present in Legends of Runeterra. Some of them, like Poppy, Gangplank, and Draven, are incredibly popular among the players. While fans are still waiting for official news on Jayce, who has been confirmed, there has been a lot of speculation on social media.

Jayce in Legends of Runeterra: When will he arrive, and who to play him with?

The arrival of Jayce for Legends of Runeterra has already been confirmed by Riot Games with their RiotX Arcane event announcement. Jayce belongs to the Piltover region, and it is highly expected that his card art will have the iconic Hextech hammer.

ViniPedrozaS✨ @ViniPedrozaS



» Jayce Lv.1

» Jayce Lv.2



#LegendsOfRuneterra #RiotGames ⟩⟩ Artes da Carta do Novo Campeão do LoR: "Jayce" 🔨» Jayce Lv.1» Jayce Lv.2 ⟩⟩ Artes da Carta do Novo Campeão do LoR: "Jayce" 🔨» Jayce Lv.1» Jayce Lv.2#LegendsOfRuneterra #RiotGames https://t.co/i3uItFnpM3

There has been strong speculation regarding the card's image and details and what it could look like. Any confirmation will have to wait for the official release.

Who can play well with Jayce?

While it is quite difficult to predict something without an official release, Jayce may combine well with Lux in Legends of Runeterra.

Lux in her Battle Academia skin (Image via Riot Games)

Lux had a solid October where she received a new Battle Academia skin and buff as well. It will be poetic of sorts if the newly buffed-up Lux fits in well with the newly released Jayce.

When will Jayce arrive?

Jayce is scheduled to arrive in Legends of Runeterra with the release of patch 2.19.0. that is planned for November 10. The exact timing is yet to be revealed but based on past releases, it is likely to be around 6:00 PM UK time.

Will Jayce have a role to play in the Path of Champions?

Albeit no information has been provided in that regard, Jayce will likely have an active role in Legends of Runeterra's upcoming PvE mode.

AndreaMS @AndreaMN199

second would be tft @PlayRuneterra Legends of runeterra indeed xd, im excited for the new pve content and cant wait to see how Jyace will worksecond would be tft @PlayRuneterra Legends of runeterra indeed xd, im excited for the new pve content and cant wait to see how Jyace will work second would be tft

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Path of Champions will be a permanent single-player mode that will feature story-based adventures. Legends of Runeterra players will be able to play them with their favorite champions from Zaun and Piltover.

Edited by R. Elahi