Legends of Runeterra developers ask suggestions from the community for upcoming patches

Legends of Runeterra has introduced an innovative live balance system that brings a significant shift from its traditional methods till now.

The system was introduced by patch 2.18.0. that tweaked several cards. With the next update set for January with a congested schedule, Alexz Lee, Senior Game Designer and Lead for Card Releases for Legends of Runeterra, posted on social media asking for suggestions.

But legends of Runeterra players had to depend on major expansions to get a shift in the meta. However, with the new system, players will be getting monthly update patches that tune the cards based on the ongoing meta.

Legends of Runeterra #RiotXArcane 💥 @PlayRuneterra

Read on at: Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy https://t.co/rmDKy0ZS0U

Legends of Runeterra community gives suggestions to improve gameplay and Quality of Life elements

Alexz posted on both Twitter and Reddit, seeking valuable suggestions from the Legends of Runeterra community about what changes they would like to see in the upcoming patches.

200k strong Twitter followers and 160k members on Reddit made the session an interactive one, with the topic still under development.

Alexz Lee @DeadboltDoris Yes hi, hello! Let's chat about LoR stuff!



My team is starting work on the January balance patch and I thought this would be a great opportunity for y'all to share your thoughts and opinions on what you'd love to see changed! Yes hi, hello! Let's chat about LoR stuff!My team is starting work on the January balance patch and I thought this would be a great opportunity for y'all to share your thoughts and opinions on what you'd love to see changed!

While some changes were regarding specific cards and their stats, others focussed on overall gameplay and improvements in Quality of Life content.

eMOEtional @MreMOEtional @DeadboltDoris Make the game easier to get new players hooked. People want to trial a game before fully committing and the most successful games take the barrier to enter and try to make it non-existent. LoR does a lot of things ok in this area in 2 main ways. (1/ @DeadboltDoris Make the game easier to get new players hooked. People want to trial a game before fully committing and the most successful games take the barrier to enter and try to make it non-existent. LoR does a lot of things ok in this area in 2 main ways. (1/

A big suggestion was towards improving the game for beginners. While Legends of Runeterra is genuinely free-to-play (F2P) and easy to learn, starter decks are a major area of concern.

There is no doubt that the starter decks in Legends of Runeterra work, but they're not good enough for the players to play consistently in multiplayer. This forces new Legends of Runterrea players to play for a week to get some basics down.

Another good suggestion was bringing a new 'Quality of Life' improvement by introducing a hand counter that is a staple for many other digital collectible card games (CCGs).

NicMakesPlays @NicMakesPlays @DeadboltDoris Poppy: Buffs attacking units only. Lecturing Yordle 3/4. Curious Shellfolk 4/5. Eye of the Dragon loses attune. Stalking Shadows to 2 mana @DeadboltDoris Poppy: Buffs attacking units only. Lecturing Yordle 3/4. Curious Shellfolk 4/5. Eye of the Dragon loses attune. Stalking Shadows to 2 mana

There were also suggestions made for units like Poppy and Lecturing Yordle to make them less impactful overall. Despite the Bandle City unit nerfs, the overall archetype of the Bandle City decks is still going strong.

A great suggestion was made by another Twitter user who presented an entire wishlist related to card changes and balance shifts. Even Alexz was impressed and promised to look deeper into the list.

Alexz Lee @DeadboltDoris a few guidelines



-Numbers or tuning suggestions are ideal, but all ideas are welcome!



-The why of a change is as important as the change itself. GIMME THEM DEETZ



-I'll read everything posted and do my best to respond. If I don't respond it's likely something I can't comment on a few guidelines-Numbers or tuning suggestions are ideal, but all ideas are welcome!-The why of a change is as important as the change itself. GIMME THEM DEETZ-I'll read everything posted and do my best to respond. If I don't respond it's likely something I can't comment on

Only time will tell how many of these changes will come to Legends of Runeterra. For now, Legends of Runeterra is preparing for the Riot X Arcane crossover event, which will be featured as part of the upcoming event pass.

However, it is always exciting to see the developers of Legends of Runeterra put so much care into the game, and involve the community in as many ways as possible.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Legends of Runeterra is arguably the best digital CCG in the market right now. Among many reasons, its popularity is due to the game's generosity and F2P model. Another point is the involvement of its community, and the relationship between the players and the developers' team.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan