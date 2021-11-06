Legends of Runeterra developers ask suggestions from the community for upcoming patches

Legends of Runeterra has introduced an innovative live balance system that brings a significant shift from its traditional methods till now.
The system was introduced by patch 2.18.0. that tweaked several cards. With the next update set for January with a congested schedule, Alexz Lee, Senior Game Designer and Lead for Card Releases for Legends of Runeterra, posted on social media asking for suggestions.
But legends of Runeterra players had to depend on major expansions to get a shift in the meta. However, with the new system, players will be getting monthly update patches that tune the cards based on the ongoing meta.
Legends of Runeterra community gives suggestions to improve gameplay and Quality of Life elements
Alexz posted on both Twitter and Reddit, seeking valuable suggestions from the Legends of Runeterra community about what changes they would like to see in the upcoming patches.
200k strong Twitter followers and 160k members on Reddit made the session an interactive one, with the topic still under development.
While some changes were regarding specific cards and their stats, others focussed on overall gameplay and improvements in Quality of Life content.
A big suggestion was towards improving the game for beginners. While Legends of Runeterra is genuinely free-to-play (F2P) and easy to learn, starter decks are a major area of concern.
There is no doubt that the starter decks in Legends of Runeterra work, but they're not good enough for the players to play consistently in multiplayer. This forces new Legends of Runterrea players to play for a week to get some basics down.
Another good suggestion was bringing a new 'Quality of Life' improvement by introducing a hand counter that is a staple for many other digital collectible card games (CCGs).
There were also suggestions made for units like Poppy and Lecturing Yordle to make them less impactful overall. Despite the Bandle City unit nerfs, the overall archetype of the Bandle City decks is still going strong.
A great suggestion was made by another Twitter user who presented an entire wishlist related to card changes and balance shifts. Even Alexz was impressed and promised to look deeper into the list.
Only time will tell how many of these changes will come to Legends of Runeterra. For now, Legends of Runeterra is preparing for the Riot X Arcane crossover event, which will be featured as part of the upcoming event pass.
However, it is always exciting to see the developers of Legends of Runeterra put so much care into the game, and involve the community in as many ways as possible.
Legends of Runeterra is arguably the best digital CCG in the market right now. Among many reasons, its popularity is due to the game's generosity and F2P model. Another point is the involvement of its community, and the relationship between the players and the developers' team.