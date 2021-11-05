Legends of Runeterra ranked guide: Top 3 decks to counter dragons in the meta

Legends of Runeterra is about to complete the first two weeks of the current ranked season Between Worlds, and it can be easily concluded that dragons are a new rage.

Between Worlds season was initiated by Legends of Runeterra's 2.18.0. which also introduced an all-new live balance system. Under this system, many cards were buffed and nerfed to make the meta more lively. Dragons were one archetype that got a lot of love from this patch.

It is not surprising that dragons have done well in the meta lately. This is because so many cards that are staples of dragon decks have been shown love and the results are evident clearly.

But interestingly, dragons are not the only decks that are doing well, and among the other decks, some are highly effective against dragons as counters. This article dives into three great alternate decks that are strong on their own merits.

Top decks that Legends of Runeterra players can use to counter dragon decks in ranked mode

Before a Legends of Runeterra player plans on countering dragons, they need to understand the core mechanism of the dragon deck itself. It is a midrange deck that works around the Fury keyword. Fury keywords promote active engagement, and the more battles the units survive, the stronger they get.

3) Ziggs Poppy

The Bandle Burn deck rose to prominence as the most dominant deck last ranked season. While Bandle city units have received nerf since then, these aggro decks still pack a punch.

The Bandle Burn deck can flood the board with cheap units. Usually, as with any midrange deck, setting up the board takes a bit of time. However, with an aggro deck like Bandle Burn, there are no such problems.

By the time the dragons are set up as blockers, the opponent player should have taken sufficient damage to finish the game with the help of the Impact keyword, Noxian Fervor, and Decimate.

2) Pyke Rek'sai

A lurk deck became the first deck to reach the masters tier in the new season. Lurk also has several cheap units that keep getting buffed whenever a lurk is triggered. However, lurk requires a bit of time to set up its units.

The Fury keyword can only work if the units survive the attacks. Lurk increases the power of the units massively, resulting in complete removal of the blocking units and nullifying fury. Pyke can also strike from the hand and acts as a wonderful removal option without actively participating in battle.

1) Lulu-Poppy-Zed

There are two variations of Rally Elusives - one with Poppy and the other without her. The deck originated as a meme deck when it was created by popular streamer Swim but is presently doing very well in Legends of Runeterra.

Fury needs active engagement to buff up the units. That is something that can't be done with elusive units. So rally Elusives is an aggro deck filled with elusives that completes two checkboxes in Legends of Runeterra ranked matches.

Legends of Runeterra players can fill the board with cheap units and two with units that can't be blocked. When a dragon deck player sets up the board, the opponent can skip block one turn and finish the remaining damage. With Poppy, elusives become even more powerful and the intra-deck synergy of the elusives is extremely powerful.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

