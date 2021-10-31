Legends of Runeterra patch 2.18.0 review: Live balance system a hit, lurk, and dragons rise

Legends of Runeterra had a busy late October as the game incorporated a new patch in the form of 2.18.0 that introduced an all-new live balance system and a new ranked season - "Between Worlds."
The biggest headline of patch 2.18.0 was the big shift in the existing philosophy as Riot Games introduced an all-new live balance system. The primary objective of this new system is to incorporate a lively meta in the game by regularly nerfing and buffing the required cards.
Riot hopes to ensure that Legends of Runeterra players will not depend solely on content expansions for meta shifts with this new live balance system. Although Legends of Runeterra is widely loved by its dedicated and growing community, there have been complaints about its stale meta.
Legends of Runeterra: Meta shifts and overall performance in the early days
Live balance system hits where it was needed
There have been both buffs and nerfs in the first patch of this new balance update system. Champions, followers, and spells have all been brought under its ambit in Legends of Runeterra. The first set of changes is absolutely on point, as many players have requested buffs and nerf for a long time.
Rise of older champions and decks
Thanks to the buffs, many champions and their associated decks are back in the competitive meta. Dragons and units from the Targon region have done well so far. Lurk had existed in Legends of Runeterra for a long time. Yet, it is only in Between Worlds where the archetype has finally found its place.
Aggro still strong
Aggro decks are the most beginner-friendly style of play as they focus on doing direct damage. However, it is not to be thought that Aggro decks do not have synergy or strategies. But it can be claimed that they have a degree of ease and lesser complexities compared to other deck styles. Many feared that the new patch might nerf such decks, but they're still doing well competitively.
Wonderful balance
The new live balance system of Legends of Runeterra has helped make older decks and archetypes bounce back. However, decks doing well, like Bandle City and Gangplank Sejuani Mid-range, have not fallen out of favor. This has resulted in even greater diversity in the meta in ranked mode.
Responsive developers
There can be no bigger drawback for a video game than non-responsive developers. With patch 2.18.0, Riot Games have again shown that they deeply care for Legends of Runeterra and its community. Under this new live balance system, players can expect monthly patches that will tweak the game with the ever-evolving meta and ensure that the game stays dynamic and diverse.
This article reflects the opinions of the writer.