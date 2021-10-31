Legends of Runeterra patch 2.18.0 review: Live balance system a hit, lurk, and dragons rise

Legends of Runeterra had a busy late October as the game incorporated a new patch in the form of 2.18.0 that introduced an all-new live balance system and a new ranked season - "Between Worlds."

The biggest headline of patch 2.18.0 was the big shift in the existing philosophy as Riot Games introduced an all-new live balance system. The primary objective of this new system is to incorporate a lively meta in the game by regularly nerfing and buffing the required cards.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra

Read on at: Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy https://t.co/rmDKy0ZS0U

Riot hopes to ensure that Legends of Runeterra players will not depend solely on content expansions for meta shifts with this new live balance system. Although Legends of Runeterra is widely loved by its dedicated and growing community, there have been complaints about its stale meta.

Yang Han @yangh2700 @MillieParfait MTG has quite the grind. You should try legends of runeterra, the league spin off. It's SUPER free to play friendly and has a much more diverse meta. @MillieParfait MTG has quite the grind. You should try legends of runeterra, the league spin off. It's SUPER free to play friendly and has a much more diverse meta.

Legends of Runeterra: Meta shifts and overall performance in the early days

Live balance system hits where it was needed

There have been both buffs and nerfs in the first patch of this new balance update system. Champions, followers, and spells have all been brought under its ambit in Legends of Runeterra. The first set of changes is absolutely on point, as many players have requested buffs and nerf for a long time.

Rise of older champions and decks

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra He returned from the war on the brink of death, restored only by his husband's touch and the apothecary's balms. Noxus spared no expense to ensure his expert counsel, long after his fighting years. He returned from the war on the brink of death, restored only by his husband's touch and the apothecary's balms. Noxus spared no expense to ensure his expert counsel, long after his fighting years. https://t.co/T35BJl57YN

Thanks to the buffs, many champions and their associated decks are back in the competitive meta. Dragons and units from the Targon region have done well so far. Lurk had existed in Legends of Runeterra for a long time. Yet, it is only in Between Worlds where the archetype has finally found its place.

Aggro still strong

Aggro decks are the most beginner-friendly style of play as they focus on doing direct damage. However, it is not to be thought that Aggro decks do not have synergy or strategies. But it can be claimed that they have a degree of ease and lesser complexities compared to other deck styles. Many feared that the new patch might nerf such decks, but they're still doing well competitively.

Wonderful balance

Kevin_K @Kevinish_Kuhon @MillieParfait Like everyone wanting to try MTG Arena, i will ask, why not play Legends of Runeterra instead? it has a really good meta right now, super free to play, and really fun with their champion mechanics. Also really free to play @MillieParfait Like everyone wanting to try MTG Arena, i will ask, why not play Legends of Runeterra instead? it has a really good meta right now, super free to play, and really fun with their champion mechanics. Also really free to play

The new live balance system of Legends of Runeterra has helped make older decks and archetypes bounce back. However, decks doing well, like Bandle City and Gangplank Sejuani Mid-range, have not fallen out of favor. This has resulted in even greater diversity in the meta in ranked mode.

Responsive developers

Gabe @K4T4N4 @scarl74



It's essentially random. Rubin talks about it here:



youtu.be/jd4QjJd6Kjw?t=… @PlayRuneterra "Highest Power, with ties broken by highest Health then highest Cost. If a tie cannot be resolved, cards will be targeted based on a hidden serialized id given to it upon being played"It's essentially random. Rubin talks about it here: @scarl74 @PlayRuneterra "Highest Power, with ties broken by highest Health then highest Cost. If a tie cannot be resolved, cards will be targeted based on a hidden serialized id given to it upon being played"It's essentially random. Rubin talks about it here:youtu.be/jd4QjJd6Kjw?t=…

There can be no bigger drawback for a video game than non-responsive developers. With patch 2.18.0, Riot Games have again shown that they deeply care for Legends of Runeterra and its community. Under this new live balance system, players can expect monthly patches that will tweak the game with the ever-evolving meta and ensure that the game stays dynamic and diverse.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen