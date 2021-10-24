Legends of Runeterra ranked guide: How the new live balance update will shape the meta

Legends of Runeterra has started its new ranked mode, "Between Worlds," via patch 2.18.0 and has also introduced a new live balance update system.

Legends of Runeterra is Riot Games' entry into the competitive digital CCG arena. The game will complete its second anniversary on April 2022 and is available on handheld devices and PC.

This is truly a free-to-play game where players can compete at the top without spending real-life money. Premium currency can be used in Legends of Runeterra but is not required due to the game's design.

Darick Oswalt | CHARM3R @thatCHARM3R Legends of Runeterra is very F2P friendly, and MtG is basically removing any fallacies associated with sunk costs. Making the switch would be easy for most. It also helps that Riot has mentioned a "path to going pro" in the past. They even reference it in the Seasonal FAQ. Legends of Runeterra is very F2P friendly, and MtG is basically removing any fallacies associated with sunk costs. Making the switch would be easy for most. It also helps that Riot has mentioned a "path to going pro" in the past. They even reference it in the Seasonal FAQ.

However, some players have felt that Legends of Runeterra sacrifices a lot of dynamism to ensure the game stays fair to everyone. The result of this stability brings a meta that is, according to many, a stale one. The new live balance system change is geared to ensure that the staleness of the meta can be removed.

TheRedLapras @TheRedLapras Finally Legends of Runeterra got a balance Patch, Hopefully this patch breaths new life into that game because as it stands the meta has been really stale. Finally Legends of Runeterra got a balance Patch, Hopefully this patch breaths new life into that game because as it stands the meta has been really stale.

New system is designed to make the Legends of Runeterra meta more engaging

Riot Games used to make changes to cards in Legends of Runeterra, but that used to be rare. The players had to mainly depend on content expansions like "Beyond the Bandlewood" expansion to expect major shifts in meta. The main aim of the new system is to change the dependence of players on content expansions.

Read on at: Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.Read on at: riot.com/3DR8Wiy Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.

Major changes with the live balance system

Legends of Runeterra will now see routine update patches that will update cards more in sync with the existing meta. Players can expect to receive these updates at least once a month to help keep the gameplay fresh. In addition, by Riot's admission, they are increasing the frequencies of changing card stats to make the game more vibrant.

Objectives of the new system

The primary objective of the new system will be to nerf overperformers and buff underperformers. This will result in greater deck diversity in Legends of Runeterra moving forward. Another objective will be to reduce the number of frustrating and tedious matchups that were a similar negative of the past few ranked seasons in Legends of Runeterra.

Reasons for implementation of the live balance system

The main reason is a concise but important one - fun. No CCG is fun if only a few decks dominate the meta for months. Beyond Bandlewood season was comparatively more flexible. Riot hopes to continue on the same path as this system of Legends of Runeterra.

Significant changes in the 2.18.0 patch and early predictions for Between Worlds ranked season

Draven and Nami have been nerfed due to their overpowering stats. In contrast, several older champions like Braum, Nocturne, and Lux have been given some much-required buffs.

Targon region has received buffs, while a few units of Bandle City have been nerfed to reduce their overbearing impact. Dragons have been shown much love as several cards that are staples of dragon decks have been buffed. Auerlion Sol has also been buffed that makes his comeback in the meta of Legends of Runeterra ranked.

Overall, Between Worlds will be a highly flexible and dynamic ranked season from the outset. While players can expect Bandle City decks to do well, many older decks like Dragon Midrange have already made comebacks.

Nevertheless, it's great to see Riot Games being proactive, listening to its player base, and lining up some exciting things to commemorate its 1.5 year anniversary in November of this year.

