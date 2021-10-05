Legends of Runeterra beginners guide: 5 mistakes to avoid to become a bet

Legends of Runeterra is a digital collectible card game (CCG) that makes it ideal for beginners in the genre with its rewards and gameplay.

Unlike many CCGs, Legends of Runeterra is free-to-play (F2P), as players are given generous rewards from plenty of different game modes. It takes a couple of weeks for a player to construct a meta deck, even if they begin from scratch. Players also get great starter decks provided to them in-game free of cost.

But losses can still be disruptive. Legends of Runeterra is not a game that sees long winning streaks, especially in the higher tiers of ranked mode. However, losses are still demoralizing. Especially for beginners, they can upset them and make them give up on the game.

There are different deck options players can try. The meta is more diverse than ever, and the Bandlewood season is coming to an end, which is great for swiftly leveling up the tiers. Playing a meta deck helps, but when people are just starting the game, they often lose due to basic mistakes which can be avoided.

Let's look at five of the most common mistakes that players make in Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra: 5 mistakes to avoid for more wins

1) Rush into PVP

While it may fill you with adrenaline when taking on someone head to head, it is not recommended initially. It takes some time to understand your deck properly and understand the major portions of the game mechanics. Sparring with the AI gives less XP as a reward, but there is much room for errors and wrong plays.

2) Not knowing your deck well

Each deck has 40 cards that include champions, followers, and spells. It takes several matches to get accustomed to the deck. Premature thoughts of knowing your deck already can lead to poor gameplay that may lead to more losses. The player needs to know their deck properly.

3) Follow the meta blindly

The meta decks are great despite Legends of Runeterra's dynamic meta. It may seem very lucrative at the start, and you may get a few wins as well. However, a lot of meta decks use advanced knowledge of the game mechanics. A beginner player will hardly know a few of them, resulting in inefficient gameplay and difficulties for the player.

4) Give up on the deck quickly

It takes time to get to know the deck properly in Legends of Runeterra. One can learn the keywords and card text, but it takes a certain number of matches to get the hang of it. Early matches will naturally include mistakes from the players that may result in losses and make them think that the deck is bad. Therefore, a player should only conclude at least 20-25 matches against AI and PVP.

5) Take the losses personally

It's ok to care about losses so that losses don't happen frequently. But in Legends of Runeterra, like the most basic of card games, a lot can be down to plain bad luck. Therefore, players should always be patient and try to analyze the causes of their losses. If it's indeed just bad luck, one need not worry too much because the incidences of Legends of Runeterra matches, depending on luck, are less. A win is just around the corner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

