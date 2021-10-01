Top 5 decks in Legends of Runeterra 2.16.0 patch

Legends of Runeterra is a Collectible Card Game (CCG that features an incredibly versatile meta and gives several options to the player about which deck to play with.
Some decks are always better than others in each patch, and patch 2.16.0 of Legends of Runeterra is no different. Over the last month, since the "Beyond the Bandlewood" expansion's release, there has been a shift in meta.
While newer champions have dominated, old ones also remain extremely useful and powerful.
At the moment, Aggro decks seem to be on the rise. They are known for their high tempo and fast gameplay. These decks typically have low-cost units that are boosted or protected by champions.
The objective is to bring down the nexus health by around 50% and then use the spells as finishers.
Five most potent decks in Legends of Runeterra based on win rate
The decks have been ranked based on the win rate in Legends of Runeterra. One point is to remember that some of these decks have been nerfed due to buffs received by other units. But these decks still win sustainably at all stages of the ladder.
Winrates and other statistics have been collected from mobalytics.
5) Plunder Midrange
Champions: Gangplank and Sejuani
Cost to build: 28900 shards
Plunder Midrange features one of the most useful champions in Legends of Runeterra in the form of Gangplank and Sejuani. This deck has excellent mid-game and late-game options, and when played correctly, it becomes challenging to counter.
The deck has a win rate of 56.4% and is being played at a play rate of 1%.
4) Rally Elusive deck
Champions: Lulu, Poppy, and Zed
Cost to build: 22600 shards
Rally Elusive deck was initially built around Lulu and Zed. Since Legends of Runeterra's latest expansion, "Beyond the Bandlewood", Poppy has been added to this deck. Poppy offers excellent protection to low-health elusive units and makes them even more powerful.
Rally Elusive has a win rate of 57% and a play rate of 0.7%
3) Poke City
Champions: Twisted Fate and Gangplank
Cost to build: 23600
Poke City has three different varieties, which are actively being played with minor alterations. It features Gangplank, one of the most versatile champions in Legends of Runeterra.
He is complemented by Twisted Fate, who has a bit of random luck involved with him. His destiny cards do all kinds of things, from refilling mana and drawing cards to pinging opponents and the nexus.
The Poke City deck has a win rate of 57.3%, and the three variations in Legends of Runeterra collectively have a play rate of 2.7%.
2) Pirate Burn Aggro
Champions: Miss Fortune and Gangplank
Cost: 26600 shards
Interestingly, the Pirate Burn Aggro deck has gone down a tier in Legends of Runeterra. But the highly aggressive playstyle combined with Miss Fortune's and Gangplank's abilities makes this deck a top favorite among players. The deck takes a very direct approach, and its main idea is to damage from the very first turn.
The Pirate Burn Deck has a win rate of 57.6% and a play rate of 0.7%.
1) Bandle Burn Deck
Champions: Ziggs and Poppy
Cost: 26700 shards
Poppy's utility combines the highly potent swamp tactics of Ziggs. With the top 2 positions, Aggro decks seem to be the hot cake among players.
The Bandle Burn deck in Legends of Runeterra floods the deck with low-cost units that use the "Impact" keyword. It then uses Poppy to buff those units and spells to finish the nexus off.
Overall, it has a win rate of 60.7% and a play rate of 4.5%.
What the future holds
With a new ranked season about to start in October and the next expansion planned in December, the top five decks listed here will continue to play well in Legends of Runeterra. There have been no indications of any of these champions receiving a nerf at the time of writing.
Plunder Midrange is a great choice for those who want to play along and the patient game. For the impatient ones, Pirate Burn and Bandle Burn are two highly potent Aggro decks.