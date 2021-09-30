Top 6 features that make Legends of Runeterra the best CCG to get into in 2021

Legends of Runeterra is about to complete its one-and-a-half-year journey in October, and now is perhaps the best time to play the game.

Legends of Runeterra is a digital CCG set in the League of Legends universe. It is Riot Games' foray into the competitive CCG scene and was released worldwide on 29 April 2020 for PC, iOS and Android.

Legends of Runeterra is a free-to-play game where all modes and features are available to players at no additional cost. The game has microtransactions, but they are mostly focused on cosmetics. In a short span of time, the game has become one of the best digital CCGs ever.

Legends of Runeterra and what makes it so good

1) Truly free-to-play

Free-to-play games often end up becoming pay-to-win. To reach the highest tiers and dominate, players will have to invest time and real money, as has been the case with certain other titles in this genre. Legends of Runeterra, however, is completely different from such titles.

Region rewards, free event passes, weekly vaults, and quests give plenty of valuable items. Legends of Runeterra has the most generous reward rates in the CCG kingdom by far. The game was designed to remove the restrictive barriers for free-to-play players, and so far, it has done exactly that.

2) Easy to win, challenging to master

Legends of Runeterra's generous nature means that every player has a great collection of cards and decks to begin with. Players can choose to go with predesigned meta decks or can play the game for sheer entertainment.

The game has interesting but easy-to-understand mechanics and card effects. It only takes a couple of days for a player to get used to all of them. However, mastering the game mechanics and playing at the top tier will require a lot of dedication.

3) Something for everyone

Legends of Runeterra doesn't require hours or a daily commitment to maximizing rewards. However, the game does reward time commitment as players who invest their time will also get the deserving rewards in terms of progression.

Like the poster itself, there is something for everyone (Image via Riot Games)

4) Great PvE content

Legends of Runeterra has loads of PvE content where players can take on the AI. While many digital CCGs barely have any PvE content, a player can progress by simply playing single-player content in Legends of Runeterra.

There are different modes, experimental matchups, and standard AI battles to keep a player engaged. 'Labs' - an experimental PvE mode is one of the most popular items in the game where players keep coming back for experimental decks.

suqling @suqling after like 100000 games I finally beat the new Lab of Legends mode(in Legends of Runeterra) with MF+Kalista combo 🥲 after like 100000 games I finally beat the new Lab of Legends mode(in Legends of Runeterra) with MF+Kalista combo 🥲 https://t.co/tpZKhH457d

5) Regular updates and expansion

The end of August saw "Beyond the Bandlewood" release, which introduced an entirely new region. The expansion was already the fifth addition of cards in a little more than a year since the game's release. Riot Games has consistently released new PvE content, cards, and regions to the game. There is a roadmap for 2021, according to which two more expansions are planned for release during the last two months of 2021.

Legends of Runeterra roadmap (Image via Riot Games)

6) Great community and responsive developers

In the early months of 2021, there was a feeling that Riot Games was not listening enough to its players. The meta was getting stale, and there was a lack of new content as well. The enthusiastic community made itself heard, which changed the way the developers were handling the game.

Alanzo, who won the Legends of Runeterra World Championship in 2021 (Image via Riot Games)

Fresh updates and expansions have been released, and the meta has never been more flexible than it is now. The competitive scene kept steadily rising as the world championships came to an end a couple of weeks ago. The community keeps the game growing and runs dedicated deck guides, content, and videos to help new players learn about the game.

