Best ways to get cards in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra is a young but exciting entrant to the digital CCG scene, based in the Universe of League of Legends.

Legends of Runeterra was released worldwide on April 29, 2020 on Android, iOS, and PC. It draws inspiration from older titles of the genre and adds the League's intriguing elements to it.

It is Riot Games' entry into the competitive CCG scene, and in quick time, the game has become popular for its generosity while rewarding cards to its players.

Easiest modes of getting cards in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra is a free-to-play game where all the features, game modes, and cards are available at absolutely no cost to all gamers. There are microtransactions in the form of premium coins but primarily geared towards cosmetic items.

Legends of Runeterra has beautiful card decorations and designs, and card rarity varies between common, rare, epic, and champion. There are different ways to obtain cards in the game, which range from paid to entirely free.

1) Regional rewards

Legends of Runeterra have different regions in-game. Each card belongs to a specific area, and while playing, every user has to select a region.

Fulfilling daily quests and completing matches reward them with XP. This XP fills up region paths and keeps unlocking various rewards. The longer it goes, the better the rewards become.

Rewards from the path include cards from different regions and wildcards of varying rarity. Shards are also provided on certain steps, and both wildcards and shards have been discussed later.

Regional rewards are the best way of increasing the collection, but it takes a lot of time. However, it requires no extra effort other than completing tasks and playing matches.

2) Weekly vaults

Weekly vaults are the motherlode of rewards in Legends of Runeterra. Every Thursday, they are unlocked and gift vast quantities of cards, wildcards, prime essence, and expedition tokens.

The vaults range from level 1 to level 15. As players earn more and more XP, their level of weekly vaults increases.

3) Expeditions

At higher levels of weekly rewards, each gamer gets one expedition token a week. This token is used to play the expedition mode, which they can also enter with premium currency. Expedition mode is the draft mode in Legends of Runeterra.

Each user is required to earn nine wins to get maximum rewards, which includes another expedition token. Two consecutive losses end the run, and they need to make fresh entries when that happens.

The expedition mode is meant for advanced players, but it is fun to experiment with random decks.

4) Event passes

Legends of Runeterra has seasonal event passes which reward new cards, wild cards, and cosmetic items. Each pass usually lasts for around 30 days. There are two paths — free and paid.

The rewards are on the paid path, but they are primarily cosmetic. The free path rewards cards and wildcards to free-to-play players and is another possible way to obtain cards.

5) Construct

In Legends of Runeterra, users get what they get and make what they don’t. Wildcards and shards serve this purpose.

Just like the cards, wildcards have rarities. Players can make any card of a said rarity from a wildcard of the same rarity. So they can construct any common card from a common wildcard, any epic card from an epic wildcard, and any champion from a champion wildcard.

When wildcards are finished, gamers can use shards to fill the gap. A rarer card requires more shards to make.

As of writing, champion cards are the costliest ones, with each costing 3000 shards. Wildcards and shards are rewarded in the same manner as cards.

6) Use real money

People can use real-life money to buy premium currency, used to acquire wildcards from which cards are constructed. There are no loot boxes or packs available for the use of premium currencies.

There are also pre-built decks that can be bought using premium currency.

Recommendations

Legends of Runeterra is the most generous CCG available in the market. It showers a host of goodies every week to the player just to play the game. Premium currencies and pre-built decks are always there to be bought.

However, the generosity of Legends of Runeterra allows players to compete at the top without spending real money. When a newbie starts from scratch, they get pre-built decks as well.

Within a couple of weeks of normal playing, they get enough resources to make a top-tier deck without spending a dime.

