League of Legends upcoming Chromium Embedded Framework update is set to improve performance of game client 

League of Legends' buggy game client is something that has plagued players for a long time now.

The League of Legends game client often crashes a lot, and there are some problems with the notifications. The game provides updates for gifts received by players four years back, and as a result, they feel frustrated.

We launched our new version of CEF and the results are lookin' good!

AUTHORS: RIOT AM1T, RIOT ID, RIOT AOTUS, RIOT FAILED EXECUTION



The League of Legends client also takes a long time to load, leading to severe lag-related issues. Overall, all of these problems have been pending for a long time now. But it looks like Riot Games is finally providing a solution to these.

The latest Chromium Embedded Framework is set to reduce memory and processor usage of the League of Legends client

The League of Legends client primarily works on the Chromium Framework. This is the underlying architecture for the game client, and therefore any issues on that directly affect the client.

In a recent update, Riot developers have mentioned a few quality of life changes to that architecture set to improve the functioning of the client as a whole. According to the developers,

“It's a wonderful time for the customer cleanup campaign! At the beginning of the year, we decided that upgrading to version 91 the embedded Chromium framework (CEF) of the client, that is, the web browser that serves as the basis for the architecture of the LoL client, was the most effective change we could implement to improve the client (for your understanding, the last time we updated it was in November 2019 to version 74 ...).”

This latest update will ensure that if players are running YouTube or Facebook while the client searches for a game, the chances of crashes and lags will be reduced. The less memory it uses, the smoother experience users will get. Apart from that, players also face another bug that is “Skip Waiting For Stats,” once the game is over.

This issue should also be resolved with the latest update. Hopefully, players will be satisfied with these changes, and Riot Games will keep bringing quality of life improvements to League of Legends as a whole.

