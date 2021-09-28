Riot outlines Irelia nerfs and Udyr buffs in League of Legends patch 11.20 preview

League of Legends Season 11 will be rounding out in a few months, so Riot Games will be looking to make minor updates before the pre-season officially kicks in later this year.

Patch 11.20 will not be a part of the Worlds Championship 2021 as the international event will be held on version 11.19.

Hence, any changes the devs look to bring this time around will not reflect on the competitive stage in any way.

And speaking of changes, League of Legends gameplay designer Riot Plox tweeted recently about some of the updates that players can look forward to in 11.20.

11.20 Patch Preview arrives!



Now that worlds is locked in we're back to a more normal patch. We're following up on a few changes that overshot a bit and otherwise doing some adjustments for soloq champs.



Let me know what you think!



Now that worlds is locked in we're back to a more normal patch. We're following up on a few changes that overshot a bit and otherwise doing some adjustments for soloq champs.



Let me know what you think! https://t.co/Np15GkVhpi

The upcoming patch will not be a big one and will look to introduce minor balance tweaks to some champions in the game, along with two items.

League of Legends patch 11.20 preview

We tend not to show projects like this so early in dev because it often takes a while to finish and ship them. Rengar still needs to go through QA/polish/etc (and I'll also probs try a few more fun iterations) so don't expect his changes to be out for a while yet!



2/5 We tend not to show projects like this so early in dev because it often takes a while to finish and ship them. Rengar still needs to go through QA/polish/etc (and I'll also probs try a few more fun iterations) so don’t expect his changes to be out for a while yet!



2/5

League of Legends patch 11.20 will look to focus more on solo-queue matchmaking than the professional scene.

In the tweet, Riot Plox explained:

“11.20 Patch Preview arrives! Now that Worlds is locked in we’re back to a more normal patch. We’re following up on a few changes that overshot a bit and otherwise doing some adjustments for soloq champs.”

Riot Plox listed out the champions and items to be hit with nerfs, buffs, and adjustments in League of Legends patch 11.20:

System nerfs

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Smite Healing

Champion nerfs

Taliyah (jungle)

Amumu

Singed

Jarvan IV

Irelia

Shen

A small part of Amumu’s kit had gotten a rework recently, which ultimately made him a menace to deal with in solo-queue games. Hence, the League of Legends devs will be toning him down a notch in patch 11.20.

Champion buffs

Senna

Darius

Elise

Hecarim

Udyr

Senna and Udyr buffs will also be hitting this update. The Turbo Chemtank nerf in previous patches hit Udyr somewhat hard, and he fell off the meta, which ultimately plummeted his pick rate and ban rate. With this buff, Riot will be looking to help him out quite a bit.

Edited by Ravi Iyer